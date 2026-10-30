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Earnings give European auto stocks respite as China reshapes the industry - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Earnings give European auto stocks respite as China reshapes the industry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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European Auto Stocks Recover Briefly as China Reshapes the Industry

Challenges and Shifting Dynamics in the European Automotive Sector

By Rachel More, Giulio Piovaccari and Nick Carey

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Europe's traditional automakers got a boost from earnings this week, but a full recovery remains elusive as shifting markets and waning competitiveness cloud the sector's long-term prospects.

Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault each managed to halt a punishing selloff as they dig deep to restore investor confidence, be it through electric model offensives or radical restructuring measures.

But as Chinese competition intensifies and technological change reshapes the industry, investors are increasingly questioning whether Europe's established carmakers can regain the profitability and valuations they once enjoyed.

Investor Sentiment and Market Skepticism

"There is a great deal of scepticism around the industry," said Massimo Baggiani of London-based Niche Asset Management, whose portfolio includes Renault, BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and Stellantis.

"At this stage, it's hard to identify a clear catalyst for a sustained, long-term recovery," he added.

Industry Calls for Support from Brussels

INDUSTRY CALLS ON BRUSSELS FOR BOOST

Europe's automotive index is hovering at lows not seen since late 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains and hit demand.

Chinese Competition and Market Share Growth

Today, European carmakers are playing catch-up with Chinese players such as BYD and Geely , which have raced ahead in the transition to electric vehicles, setting new standards on cost-competitiveness and software.

In 2021, when Volkswagen shares were at their peak, Chinese carmakers had a negligible share of the European market. By the middle of this year, that share had progressed to more than 10%. In that time, Volkswagen's stock market value has collapsed by around three-quarters, pressured further by tariff woes.

"The fundamentals of the industry, in terms of competitive pressure, are getting worse," said Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois. "The Chinese are taking too much share at home and abroad to give investors visibility on where the floor is."

Appeals for Policy Intervention

Under strain from low-cost Chinese imports, Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault have appealed to Brussels for help, amid negotiations over proposed incentives for local manufacturing.

"Financial markets feel that if Europe is not deciding urgently to support automotive, then the Chinese will continue to import cars (into Europe) and at the end this industry will die," Renault CEO Francois Provost told Reuters. "That's why I say to the EU that now it's urgent to decide."

'Zombie' Companies and Sector Resilience

'ZOMBIE' COMPANIES

Valuations and Capital Flows

Some investors argue the selloff has gone too far. Despite years of share-price declines, Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault still control vast industrial assets and retain balance sheets that compare favourably with many companies valued more highly by the market.

"Massive amounts of capital are flowing into AI companies and stocks, draining money away from other sectors," Baggiani said. "As a result, struggling sectors such as autos are suffering, and way more than they should."

Radical Restructuring and Strategic Shifts

Carmakers are also undertaking increasingly radical change in an effort to restore confidence.

Volkswagen's Restructuring Efforts

Volkswagen has embarked on the biggest restructuring in its history, including plans to cut around 100,000 jobs and potentially close plants in Germany, while Stellantis, the owner of brands including Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep, is betting on a turnaround driven by a raft of new models, a revamped brand strategy and partnerships with Chinese automakers.

Recent Earnings and Market Response

Recent earnings offered a glimpse of that potential. Confidence that Stellantis could exceed its cost-cutting targets helped lift its shares 15% in a single session on Wednesday after third-quarter results, while Volkswagen and Renault inched up from multi-year lows.

Long-Term Outlook and Structural Change

But the respite may only buy them time in the face of structural change, Houchois said. "The result is an industry that becomes a bit of a zombie industry: They're alive, but they're dying, and they can survive like that for a long time."

(Reporting by Rachel More in Berlin, Nick Carey in London, Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in ParisEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Earnings this week helped stabilize European automaker shares, with Stellantis notably gaining after a slight rise in Q3 operating income on Oct 28, while the auto index rose ~1.3%. (live.euronext.com)
  • Chinese EV makers continue to erode European incumbents’ market share, pressing competitiveness; automakers are urging EU support, as seen in calls by VW CEO at the Paris motor show. (live.euronext.com)
  • Automotive sector earnings forecasts have weakened—the consumer cyclicals segment, which includes autos, is set for a ~2.6% quarterly earnings decline—amid slumping deliveries and margin pressure. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European auto stocks get a boost recently?
European auto stocks rose due to positive earnings reports from traditional carmakers like Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Renault.
How is Chinese competition affecting Europe's car industry?
Chinese carmakers are increasing their market share in Europe, pressuring local automakers with cost-competitiveness and advanced technology.
What challenges do European automakers face?
They face waning competitiveness, technological changes, and intense competition from Chinese imports, leading to doubts about long-term recovery.
How are companies like Volkswagen and Stellantis responding to the crisis?
Volkswagen is restructuring, including job cuts and potential plant closures, while Stellantis is launching new models and restructuring its brands.
What is the industry's call to the European Union?
European carmakers are urging Brussels to implement urgent measures and incentives to support local manufacturing against Chinese imports.

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