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BP posts net income of $8.46 billion, beating expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP posts net income of $8.46 billion, beating expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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BP Reports Third-Quarter Net Income of $8.46 Billion, Beating Forecasts

BP's Third-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Quarterly Profit Exceeds Analyst Expectations

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BP on Friday posted third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its version of net income, of $8.46 billion, compared with expectations of $7.33 billion in a company-provided poll of analysts and $2.2 billion a year ago. 

Comparison with Previous Year

Analyst Poll and Market Reactions

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • BP’s Q3 underlying RC profit of $8.46 billion beat consensus by over $1 billion and marked a nearly fourfold increase year‑on‑year compared to $2.2 billion in Q3 2025.
  • Refining performance was a key driver, with realized margins rising sharply (up $1.9–2.1 billion quarter‑on‑quarter), while impairments—forecast at $3–4.5 billion—were excluded from underlying profit.
  • BP also made substantial progress on deleveraging, reducing net debt to an estimated $13.5–14.5 billion by quarter‑end from $22.3 billion in Q2 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was BP's net income for the third quarter?
BP reported a third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, or net income, of $8.46 billion.
How did BP's Q3 profit compare with analyst expectations?
BP's Q3 profit of $8.46 billion exceeded analyst expectations, which were $7.33 billion.
How does BP's Q3 2023 profit compare to the previous year?
BP's Q3 profit rose significantly from $2.2 billion a year ago to $8.46 billion this year.
What measure does BP use to report its net income?
BP uses underlying replacement cost profit as its version of net income.

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