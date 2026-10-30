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Puma narrows 2026 operating loss guidance, quarterly sales top market view - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Puma narrows 2026 operating loss guidance, quarterly sales top market view

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Puma Updates 2026 Loss Guidance, Q3 Sales Surpass Estimates

Puma's Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

By Ozan Ergenay

2026 Loss Guidance Adjustment

Oct 30 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma narrowed the guidance range for its 2026 operating loss on Friday, slightly weakening the midpoint amid muted consumer demand even as its third-quarter sales beat market expectations.

Brand Reboot and Market Competition

Puma, which is attempting to reboot its brand appeal to better compete with larger rivals Adidas and Nike, has been grappling with weaker demand and elevated inventory levels at sporting goods retailers through which it generates most of its sales.

Updated Loss Forecast

The company now expects an operating loss of €80 million to €130 million ($89 million to $145 million) in 2026, compared with a previous forecast for a loss of €50 million to €150 million.

Q3 Results and Contributing Factors

Puma's third-quarter operating loss was €11.4 million, against a profit of €16.2 million a year ago and analysts' average forecast for a €10 million loss.

The figure includes a positive effect of €29.8 million from US tariff refunds and one-off costs of €11.7 million related to the company's cost efficiency programme, it said.

CEO Statement on Transition Year

"Our third-quarter performance was in line with expectations as we continued to move Puma through this transition year while laying the foundation for future growth," CEO Arthur Hoeld said in a statement.

Analyst Reactions and Market Response

Jefferies analysts said the results continued to point to a "complex reboot" of Puma's consumer appeal as it seeks to revive growth. The company's shares rose 6% in early trading. 

Advertising and Performance Initiatives

Puma is investing in advertising to boost its brand and pursuing efforts to improve its credentials as a performance sportswear maker, particularly in running, where it has worked on its shoe technology.

Sales, Inventory, and Outlook

Its quarterly sales fell 5% to €1.77 billion, but slightly beat market expectations of €1.75 billion. Inventories fell 24.3% to €1.6 billion on the back of lower purchasing volumes. 

Inventory Reduction and Analyst Commentary

"Perhaps the one encouraging feature today is a reduction in inventory levels to already below the target expected by the end of this year," Jefferies said in the note to investors. 

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Puma narrowed its 2026 operating loss forecast to a range of €80–130 million, signaling a modest weakening of the midpoint from the prior €50–150 million outlook (about.puma.com).
  • The Q3 operating loss came in at €11.4 million—better than feared and including a €29.8 million boost from US tariff refunds and €11.7 million in one‑off restructuring costs (about.puma.com).
  • Despite a 5% decline in Q3 sales to €1.77 billion, results beat the €1.75 billion consensus, and inventories dropped notably—down 24.3% to €1.6 billion—supporting improved working capital (about.puma.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Puma's revised 2026 operating loss guidance?
Puma expects an operating loss of €80 million to €130 million in 2026, compared to a previous forecast of €50 million to €150 million.
Did Puma's third-quarter sales meet market expectations?
Yes, Puma's Q3 sales fell 5% to €1.77 billion, slightly beating the market expectation of €1.75 billion.
What was Puma’s Q3 operating result compared to last year?
Puma reported an operating loss of €11.4 million in Q3, compared to a profit of €16.2 million a year ago.
How have Puma's inventory levels changed?
Puma’s inventories dropped 24.3% to €1.6 billion, already below the target expected by year-end.
What strategies is Puma using to boost its brand?
Puma is investing in advertising and improving its performance sportswear, especially in running shoe technology.

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