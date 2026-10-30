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SNB posts 19.1 billion Swiss franc profit in third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SNB posts 19.1 billion Swiss franc profit in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Swiss National Bank Reports 19.1 Billion Franc Profit for Q3 on Gold and FX Gains

Swiss National Bank Q3 2026 Financial Results Overview

Q3 Profit Drivers

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Friday reported a third-quarter profit of 19.1 billion Swiss francs ($23.13 billion), driven by gains on its gold and foreign currency investments.

Gold Investment Gains

• The central bank said it made a net gain from gold of 7.6 billion francs in the quarter

Foreign Currency Position Gains

• The profit from foreign currency positions was 11.6 billion francs

Comparative and Year-to-Date Results

Comparison with Previous Year

• The overall result compared with a 27.9 billion franc profit in the third quarter of 2025, when the bank made a bigger gain from gold

Performance in First Nine Months of 2026

• During the first nine months of 2026, the SNB registered a profit of 44.2 billion francs

Key Contributors to Nine-Month Results

• The nine-month figure was chiefly driven by gains on the SNB's foreign currency positions

• These showed increases in the value of equities and exchange rate-related gains more than offset sizeable price losses on investments such as bonds

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8256 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 profit of CHF 19.1 billion declined from CHF 27.9 billion in Q3 2025, largely due to smaller gold gains.
  • Gold investments yielded a net gain of CHF 7.6 billion in Q3, while foreign currency positions contributed CHF 11.6 billion.
  • Cumulative profit for Jan–Sep 2026 reached CHF 44.2 billion, primarily fuelled by strong foreign currency gains of CHF 43.3 billion with modest gold valuation increase of CHF 1.2 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Swiss National Bank's profit in the third quarter?
The Swiss National Bank reported a third-quarter profit of 19.1 billion Swiss francs.
What drove the SNB's quarterly profit?
The profit was mainly driven by gains on gold and foreign currency investments.
How much did the SNB gain from gold in Q3?
The SNB made a net gain of 7.6 billion francs from gold in the third quarter.
What were the profits from foreign currency positions in Q3?
Profits from foreign currency positions amounted to 11.6 billion francs.
How did the SNB's third-quarter 2026 profit compare to 2025?
The 2026 Q3 profit of 19.1 billion francs was lower than the 27.9 billion francs profit in Q3 2025.

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