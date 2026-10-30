GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Evonik likely to reject BASF's sweetened $12.5 billion bid, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Evonik likely to reject BASF's sweetened $12.5 billion bid, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Evonik Likely to Reject BASF's $12.5 Billion Takeover Bid as Too Low

Evonik's Response to BASF's Takeover Offer

Oct 30 (Reuters) - German chemicals firm Evonik is expected to reject a sweetened €11.18 billion ($12.48 billion) takeover offer from rival BASF, deeming it too low, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of the BASF Offer

• Evonik considers BASF's bid of €24 per share as undervaluing the company and could make a statement in the coming days, the report said

Potential for Future Negotiations

• Evonik could be open to future talks if BASF improves its offer further and gives more clarity on the merits of a tie-up, but currently prefers to pursue its standalone strategy, the report said

Company Reactions

• Evonik declined to comment. BASF did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours

Background and Competing Interests

• Chemical company BASF improved its bid last week from an original €22.15 euros per share, which Evonik had rejected in September

• Evonik has also been eyeing a $3.3 billion acquisition of US specialty chemicals firm Ashland, which BASF considers too risky

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rodrigo Ramirez in Mexico City; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • BASF raised its takeover offer to €24 per share—about €11.18 billion total—including job and site guarantees—but Evonik still considers it undervaluing the company and is expected to reject it (inspectioneering.com).
  • Evonik prefers its standalone strategy for now, but could resume discussions if BASF enhances the offer further and outlines strategic benefits (inspectioneering.com).
  • Evonik’s anticipated acquisition of U.S. specialty chemicals firm Ashland (~$3.3 billion) is seen by BASF as a risky move, potentially influencing its defensive stance (inspectioneering.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Evonik rejecting BASF’s sweetened takeover bid?
Evonik considers BASF's €11.18 billion bid undervalued and too low to accept.
What was BASF’s improved offer per share to Evonik?
BASF raised its offer to €24 per share from its original €22.15 per share.
Is Evonik open to future negotiations with BASF?
Yes, Evonik could consider talks if BASF improves its offer and provides more clarity on the benefits of a merger.
Has Evonik commented on the takeover proposal?
Evonik declined to comment on the current takeover proposal.
What other acquisitions is Evonik considering?
Evonik is eyeing a $3.3 billion acquisition of US specialty chemicals firm Ashland.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sanofi lifts expectations for 2026 sales growth, looks to M&A

Sanofi lifts expectations for 2026 sales growth, looks to M&A

Image for Credit Agricole posts 11% Q3 profit jump as fixed-income trading outperforms peers

Credit Agricole posts 11% Q3 profit jump as fixed-income trading outperforms peers

Image for Virgin Media O2 nears deal to use BT’s broadband network, FT reports

Virgin Media O2 nears deal to use BT’s broadband network, FT reports

Image for Morning Bid: One last central bank surprise

Morning Bid: One last central bank surprise

Image for Caixabank's Q3 net profit rises 22% helped by lending income

Caixabank's Q3 net profit rises 22% helped by lending income

Image for Analysis-Taxes and high oil prices are set to spur more UK energy deals

Analysis-Taxes and high oil prices are set to spur more UK energy deals

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Toyota, Waymo to test autonomous bZ4Xs in Japan in 2027, eye overseas expansion
Toyota, Waymo to test autonomous bZ4Xs in Japan in 2027, eye overseas expansion
Image for Earnings give European auto stocks respite as China reshapes the industry
Earnings give European auto stocks respite as China reshapes the industry
Image for BP posts net income of $8.46 billion, beating expectations
BP posts net income of $8.46 billion, beating expectations
Image for AstraZeneca kicks off $1.5 billion savings drive to invest in drug pipeline
AstraZeneca kicks off $1.5 billion savings drive to invest in drug pipeline
Image for Capgemini raises 2026 guidance as AI push brings work to IT consultants
Capgemini raises 2026 guidance as AI push brings work to IT consultants
Image for Factbox-Where Binance's $6.3 billion breach ranks in crypto's biggest hacks and heists
Factbox-Where Binance's $6.3 billion breach ranks in crypto's biggest hacks and heists
Image for Analysts react as Binance freezes assets after $6.3 billion security breach
Analysts react as Binance freezes assets after $6.3 billion security breach
Image for Germany's Merz says EU to shape better offer as global trade order comes under pressure
Germany's Merz says EU to shape better offer as global trade order comes under pressure
Image for Stocks sink, bonds leap as AI giants' spending spooks investors
Stocks sink, bonds leap as AI giants' spending spooks investors
Image for China trade accord with Swiss bucks wider trend towards protectionism
China trade accord with Swiss bucks wider trend towards protectionism
Image for Oil set for fourth monthly gain as Hormuz tanker attack highlights supply risks from war
Oil set for fourth monthly gain as Hormuz tanker attack highlights supply risks from war
Image for Yen gains after BOJ, AI jitters drive Treasury rally, weigh on dollar
Yen gains after BOJ, AI jitters drive Treasury rally, weigh on dollar
View All Finance Posts