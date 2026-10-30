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Erste lifts 2026 outlook, to launch tender for Polish unit shares on November 2 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Erste lifts 2026 outlook, to launch tender for Polish unit shares on November 2

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Erste Group Increases 2026 Outlook and Announces Tender for Polish Unit Shares

Erste Group's Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

(Corrects tender launch date in headline.)

2026 Loan Volume and Net Interest Income Targets

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Erste Group on Friday raised its 2026 loan volume target to above €290 billion ($324 billion) and forecast net interest income growth of more than 6% excluding Poland, up from about 5% previously, after the Austrian bank saw strong customer growth in the first nine months of the year.

Third-Quarter Results

Third-quarter net profit rose to €1.12 billion, beating analysts' average forecast of €1.08 billion in a company-provided poll, as higher lending and deposit volumes helped boost net interest and fee income.

Tender Offer for Erste Bank Polska Shares

Tender Launch Details

The Austrian lender said it would launch its new tender offer to raise its stake in Erste Bank Polska by up to 26% on Monday, with the subscription period starting the next day.

Current Stake and Expansion Strategy

Erste Group currently holds a 49% stake in Erste Bank Polska, Poland's third-largest bank by assets and one of the country's most profitable lenders, after acquiring the shares from Santander earlier in 2026 as part of a push to expand in Central and Eastern Europe.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Loan volume including Erste Bank Polska rose 24% YTD to €287 billion, prompting a full‑year target above €290 billion (eqs-news.com)
  • Net interest income excluding Poland is now expected to grow by more than 6%, up from prior guidance of ~5% (eqs-news.com)
  • The tender offer to raise its stake in Erste Bank Polska will launch on 2 November 2026, with subscription starting 3 November (eqs-news.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Erste Group's new 2026 loan volume target?
Erste Group has raised its 2026 loan volume target to above €290 billion.
How much did Erste Group's net profit rise in the latest quarter?
Erste Group's third-quarter net profit rose to €1.12 billion, surpassing analyst expectations.
When will Erste Group launch its tender offer for Erste Bank Polska shares?
The tender offer to increase the stake in Erste Bank Polska will launch on November 2.
What is Erste Group's current stake in Erste Bank Polska?
Erste Group currently holds a 49% stake in Erste Bank Polska.
What net interest income growth does Erste Group expect excluding Poland?
Erste Group forecasts net interest income growth of more than 6% excluding Poland.

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