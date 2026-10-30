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Toyota, Waymo to test autonomous bZ4Xs in Japan in 2027, eye overseas expansion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Toyota, Waymo to test autonomous bZ4Xs in Japan in 2027, eye overseas expansion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Toyota and Waymo to Begin Testing Autonomous bZ4X EVs in Japan from 2027, Expand Abroad

Overview of Toyota and Waymo's Autonomous Vehicle Collaboration

(Corrects Toyota CTO's name to Hiroki Nakajima, not Hiroaki Nakajima, in the third bullet)

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor and Alphabet's Waymo will begin testing autonomous electric vehicles in Japan in 2027, the companies said on Friday, with deployment in Britain and potentially other markets planned in subsequent years.

Key Details of the Partnership

Here are more details:

Waymo's Commercial Expansion Plans

• Waymo will use its partnership with Toyota and the automaker's bZ4X model to take its autonomous-driving technology to a large-scale commercial operation, Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov said

Initial Market Focus and Future Vision

• "We'll start with the right-hand drive markets in Japan and the UK," Dolgov said. "I think the vision and the strategic partnership is to extend that beyond that, but we don't have any other countries or timelines or specifics to share"

Toyota's Manufacturing and Strategic Approach

• Toyota CTO Hiroki Nakajima said the automaker also made left-hand-drive vehicles, including the bZ4X, and wanted to gain experience in Japan before pursuing broader opportunities

Production and Hardware Installation

• Toyota will build the vehicles at its Takaoka plant in central Japan, where Waymo's autonomous-driving hardware will also be installed

Waymo's Ongoing Testing and Pilot Programs

• Waymo is currently testing Jaguar I-PACE vehicles in Japan and still plans a pilot using them in 2027, Dolgov said

Deployment Scale and Operational Plans

• Companies did not disclose how many bZ4Xs they would initially deploy or where in Japan they would operate. Nakajima said initial operations would involve a small number of vehicles

History of the Toyota-Waymo Collaboration

• Toyota and Waymo originally announced in April 2025 that they would explore collaborating on the development of a new autonomous vehicle platform

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Toyota CTO Hiroki Nakajima (not Hiroaki) confirmed Japan deployment is a stepping stone before broader rollout.
  • Vehicles will be assembled at Toyota’s Takaoka plant, outfitted with Waymo’s autonomous hardware.
  • Park in Tokyo: a Tokyo robotaxi service aiming for 100 Level‑4, fully driverless vehicles in 2027 under regulatory approval and phased expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Toyota and Waymo begin testing autonomous electric vehicles in Japan?
Toyota and Waymo will start testing autonomous electric bZ4X vehicles in Japan in 2027.
Which Toyota model will be used for the autonomous driving project with Waymo?
The project will use Toyota's bZ4X electric vehicle model equipped with Waymo's autonomous technology.
Are there plans to expand beyond Japan for Toyota and Waymo's autonomous vehicles?
Yes, after initial tests in Japan, deployment is planned in Britain and potentially other markets.
Where will the autonomous bZ4X vehicles be assembled?
Toyota will build the vehicles at its Takaoka plant in central Japan, where Waymo hardware will be installed.
How many vehicles will be deployed during the initial operations in Japan?
Toyota and Waymo did not disclose specific numbers but stated the initial operations will involve a small number of vehicles.

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