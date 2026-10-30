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UK house price growth slows to lowest since January 2024 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK house price growth slows to lowest since January 2024

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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UK House Price Growth Drops to Lowest Level Since January 2024

Analysis of Recent UK House Price Trends

Slowing Growth in October 2024

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British annual house price growth slowed to its weakest since January 2024 in October, as the impact of rising market interest rates dampened appetite from buyers, monthly figures from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society showed on Friday.

House prices in October were 0.5% higher than a year earlier, down from growth of 0.8% in September and economists' 0.6% median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Prices were unchanged from the previous month, after a downwardly revised 0.3% fall in September and economists' forecasts for a 0.1% decline.

Expert Commentary

"Geopolitical tensions remain high, with the conflict in the Middle East exerting upward pressure on energy prices, fanning inflation concerns," Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said.

"This in turn has led to mounting financial market expectations of Bank Rate increases."

Other data points to further softness in house prices in the immediate future, Gardner added.

Impact of Global Events and Interest Rates

Financial Market Reactions

Soon after the US-Iran conflict broke out at the end of February, financial markets ditched expectations of Bank of England rate cuts this year and began to price in rate increases, pushing higher the cost of mortgages that typically offer a fixed interest rate for two or five years.

Expectations for Bank of England Policy

While the BoE has kept rates on hold up to now, most economists now expect the BoE to raise rates for the first time in three years next week, increasing its Bank Rate to 4% from 3.75%.

Mortgage Approval Data

BoE data on Thursday showed that the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in September had fallen to its lowest since December 2023.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

Key Takeaways

  • Annual house price growth decelerated from 0.8% in September to 0.5% in October, below the 0.6% forecast and marking the weakest pace since January 2024.
  • Mortgage rate pressures continue: rising interest‑rate expectations, driven by Middle East tensions, have elevated mortgage costs and dampened demand across regions.
  • Other indicators—such as falling mortgage approvals and softening asking‑price trends—suggest further weakness ahead in the UK housing market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has UK house price growth slowed in October 2024?
UK house price growth slowed due to rising market interest rates, dampening buyer demand.
What were the annual and monthly changes in UK house prices?
UK house prices were 0.5% higher year-on-year in October, unchanged from the previous month.
How have mortgage approvals been affected?
Mortgage approvals for house purchases fell to their lowest since December 2023.
What is influencing market expectations for the Bank of England rate?
High geopolitical tensions and energy prices have shifted expectations to possible rate increases.

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