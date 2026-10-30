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Spain's economic growth edges down to 0.6% in third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's economic growth edges down to 0.6% in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Spain’s Economic Growth Slows to 0.6% in Q3, Matches Analyst Estimates

Spain’s Q3 Economic Performance and Future Outlook

Q3 2023 GDP Growth Figures

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain's economic growth edged down to 0.6% in the third quarter after a 0.7% expansion in the previous three-month period, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

Analyst Estimates and Annual Growth

The growth was in line with the average forecast of analysts polled by LSEG.

On an annual basis, Spain's gross domestic product expanded 2.7% in the quarter, also in line with analysts' estimates.

Central Bank Projections and Economic Drivers

Revised Growth Forecasts

Earlier this month, Spain's central bank raised its economic growth forecast for this year and next, citing strong private consumption and rising exports while warning of risks from high inflation, international conflicts and rising bond yields.

Long-Term GDP Expectations

It said full-year growth in 2026 should reach 2.6%, the same expansion as in 2025 and above the June forecast of 2.3%.

In 2027, GDP is expected to expand by 2.2%, above the previous forecast of 1.7%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter GDP rose 0.6% quarter‑on‑quarter, easing from 0.7% in Q2, and matching LSEG forecasts—annual growth held at 2.7% in line with expectations. (es.marketscreener.com)
  • The Bank of Spain has upgraded its 2026 full‑year growth forecast to around 2.3–2.6%, up from prior estimates, supported by strong private consumption, investment, employment, and exports. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Downside risks include persistent inflation—especially from energy—geopolitical instability, trade tensions, and rising sovereign bond yields that could curb growth. (oecd.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Spain's economic growth rate in the third quarter?
Spain's economic growth rate was 0.6% in the third quarter, down from 0.7% in the previous quarter.
What are the main factors supporting Spain's economic outlook?
Strong private consumption and rising exports are supporting Spain's economic outlook, according to the central bank.
What risks has Spain's central bank highlighted for future growth?
The central bank has warned of risks from high inflation, international conflicts, and rising bond yields.

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