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French economy unexpectedly contracts as exports slump in third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French economy unexpectedly contracts as exports slump in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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French Economy Contracts in Third Quarter Amid Export and Investment Slump

Analysis of France's Third Quarter Economic Performance

Overview of Third Quarter Contraction

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The French economy contracted 0.1% in the third quarter, missing analysts' expectations for slight growth, as lower exports weighed on the euro zone's second-biggest economy, official preliminary data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.1% increase over the third quarter, after no growth in the previous three months.

Key Factors Behind Economic Decline

Export Downturn

The economy was affected by a fall of 4.5 percentage points in exports, to -1.7%, mainly linked to a 9.1% decline in exports of transport equipment, with aerospace as the main negative driver, versus 20.8% growth in the second quarter.

Investment Weakness

Gross fixed capital formation, national accounts’ main measure of investment, fell 0.6% in the third quarter, extending a 0.5% decline in the second, as construction and transport equipment investments dragged on business spending.

Political and Social Unrest

France has been hit by a wave of protests in the final weeks of the quarter, which began with small student demonstrations in suburban Paris in September to denounce school conditions and swiftly broadened into a wider protest against the government's economic policies.

Areas of Resilience

Household Consumption

Household consumption, however, continued to rise by 0.4% in the quarter, following a 0.2% increase in the three months prior.

Transport Equipment Purchases

"Consumption of transport equipment is on the rise again, driven in particular by purchases of electric vehicles," statistics office Insee said.

Energy Consumption

Energy consumption also rebounded, rising 1.2% after a 2.0% fall in the previous quarter, due to increased spending on electricity, Insee said.

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • GDP contracted 0.1% in Q3, versus expected growth of 0.1% (Reuters)
  • Exports plunged—transport equipment exports dropped ~9.1%, dragging overall exports down by 4.5 ppts (Reuters, government data)
  • Investment fell for second consecutive quarter; consumer spending held up, with transport equipment and energy consumption rising (Reuters, Insee projections)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the French economy contract in the third quarter?
The French economy contracted mainly due to a significant drop in exports, especially in transport equipment and aerospace sectors.
What was the expected growth for France’s economy in Q3 2023?
Analysts expected a 0.1% increase in France’s GDP for the third quarter of 2023.
Which sector was the main negative driver of French exports?
The aerospace sector was the main negative driver behind the decline in French exports.
How did household consumption perform in the third quarter?
Household consumption in France increased by 0.4% in the third quarter, following a 0.2% rise in the previous quarter.
Did energy consumption in France increase or decrease in Q3?
Energy consumption in France rebounded and rose by 1.2% in the third quarter after previously falling by 2.0%.

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