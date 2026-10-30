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Capgemini raises 2026 guidance as AI push brings work to IT consultants - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Capgemini raises 2026 guidance as AI push brings work to IT consultants

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Capgemini Ups 2026 Guidance with AI Push Fueling Impressive Q3 Growth

Capgemini's Q3 Performance and 2026 Outlook

Oct 30 (Reuters) - French IT consulting firm Capgemini raised its 2026 guidance for the second time this year after its third-quarter revenue grew 12%, in the strongest signal yet that the rush to deploy AI is turning into contracts for Europe's established consultancies. 

CEO Insights on Growth Drivers

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said on Friday that third-quarter growth beat analyst expectations and outpaced the sector, with demand now concentrated in overhauling clients' data systems to adapt their business to AI.

Key Financial Highlights

Updated 2026 Revenue Guidance

• Capgemini targets 2026 revenue growth of 9.0% to 9.5% at constant exchange rates, up from 8.5% to 9.0% previously

Q3 Revenue and Bookings

• Third-quarter revenue rose to €6.07 billion ($6.78 billion), while bookings increased 3.4% to €5.40 billion

Regional Growth Breakdown

• Growth was strongest in Britain and Ireland at 25.2% and North America at 18.3%; France grew 4.9% in a second straight quarterly increase

Q4 Growth Expectations

• It targets growth of 3% to 4% in the fourth quarter, reflecting earlier acquisitions entering the comparison base rather than weaker demand, Ezzat told reporters

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 revenue rose to €6.07 billion (+11.7% at constant currency); bookings grew 3.4% to €5.40 billion (investors.capgemini.com)
  • 2026 guidance upgraded to 9.0–9.5% growth (constant currency); operating margin and free cash flow targets unchanged (investors.capgemini.com)
  • Growth strongest in UK/Ireland (+25.2%) and North America (+18.3%), with Strategy & Transformation and Operations & Engineering outperforming (investors.capgemini.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Capgemini raise its 2026 guidance?
Capgemini raised its 2026 guidance due to a surge in contracts driven by increased demand for AI-driven data system overhauls.
How much did Capgemini’s third-quarter revenue increase?
Capgemini's third-quarter revenue rose by 12% to €6.07 billion ($6.78 billion).
Which regions showed the strongest revenue growth for Capgemini?
Britain and Ireland led with a 25.2% growth, followed by North America at 18.3% and France at 4.9%.
What is Capgemini’s fourth-quarter revenue growth target?
Capgemini is targeting 3% to 4% revenue growth in the fourth quarter.
How did AI adoption impact Capgemini’s business?
The rush to deploy AI has resulted in increased contracts and stronger financial results for Capgemini.

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