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Audi cuts 2026 outlook on China weakness, price pressure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi cuts 2026 outlook on China weakness, price pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Audi Cuts 2026 Revenue and Profitability Guidance on China Weakness

Audi Revises Financial Outlook Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium brand Audi cut its 2026 revenue and profitability guidance on Friday after worsening market conditions in China and continued pricing pressure across key markets hit its performance.

Updated Financial Projections

• Audi now expects an operating margin of 3% to 5%, down from its previous forecast of 5% to 7%, and revenue of €55 billion ($61.4 billion) to €59 billion, compared with its earlier guidance of €58 billion to €63 billion.

Guidance Details and Company Statements

• CFO Juergen Rittersberger told a media call that details of commitments related to Audi's Georgia plant would be disclosed by the state, while ongoing talks with government representatives remain confidential.

• Rittersberger said Audi expects a significantly stronger fourth quarter.

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

Volkswagen Group Performance

• Parent company Volkswagen on Thursday posted its steepest quarterly loss in more than a decade in the third quarter.

Market Dynamics in China and Europe

German Carmakers' Challenges

• German carmakers have continued to lose ground in China, while Chinese rivals are gaining ground in Europe, using competitive pricing and advanced EV technology.

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Amann and Amir Orusov, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi trimmed its 2026 operating margin to 3–5% (from 5–7%) and revenue to €55–59 billion (from €58–63 billion) amid soft demand in China and pricing challenges in other markets (Reuters)
  • A shake‑up in Audi China leadership—appointing Jeff Zhang as president starting November—reflects efforts to counter falling sales and stiff competition from local EV brands (Reuters)
  • This move parallels broader challenges for German automakers, as manufacturers like Mercedes have also cut profit guidance, while competition from Chinese automakers accelerates in both China and Europe (Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Audi cut its 2026 outlook?
Audi lowered its 2026 outlook because of worsening market conditions in China and continued pricing pressure in key markets.
What are Audi's new operating margin and revenue expectations for 2026?
Audi now expects an operating margin of 3% to 5% and revenue between €55 billion and €59 billion for 2026.
How has the Chinese market affected Audi's performance?
German carmakers like Audi are losing ground in China due to increased competition from Chinese rivals using advanced EV technology and competitive pricing.
What was Volkswagen’s recent financial result?
Volkswagen posted its steepest quarterly loss in more than a decade in the third quarter.
What did CFO Juergen Rittersberger mention about the Georgia plant?
Juergen Rittersberger said details of commitments related to Audi's Georgia plant would be disclosed by the state, with ongoing talks remaining confidential.

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