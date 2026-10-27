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Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Guidewire to Buy UK's hyperexponential in $2.1 Billion AI Insurance Deal

Guidewire's Acquisition of hyperexponential: Key Details and Implications

(Corrects to removes extraneous word in fifth bullet)

Deal Overview

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Insurance software maker Guidewire said on Tuesday it would buy hyperexponential for $1.7 billion in cash and up to $400 million more if revenue targets are met, to expand into AI tools that help insurers assess price and risk.

About hyperexponential

• London-based hyperexponential makes AI-powered underwriting and pricing software for commercial property and casualty insurers

AI Integration and Underwriting

• The deal will let AI agents work alongside underwriters to assess risk, price it and make decisions, Guidewire said

Financing the Acquisition

• It will fund the deal with $1 billion in new term loans from Bank of America and Citibank as well as cash on hand

Timeline and Forecast Impact

• The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal 2027 and will not affect its first-quarter forecast

Guidewire's Market Presence

• Guidewire’s software is used by more than 570 property and casualty insurers in 44 countries

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition enables Guidewire to embed AI agents alongside underwriters to improve speed, accuracy and profitability in assessing and pricing risk, aligning with its strategy to lead ‘agentic underwriting’ (prnewswire.com).
  • hyperexponential, a London‑based partner of Guidewire, powers underwriting decisions across over $75 billion in annual commercial P&C premiums and will contribute significantly to Guidewire’s ARR growth in FY 2027 and beyond (prnewswire.com).
  • The $2.1 billion deal will be financed via $1 billion in new term loans from Bank of America and Citibank plus existing cash. It’s expected to close in Guidewire’s fiscal Q2 2027 without impacting its Q1 guidance (prnewswire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Guidewire and hyperexponential acquisition deal?
The deal is valued at $1.7 billion in cash, with up to $400 million more if revenue targets are met.
What does hyperexponential specialize in?
Hyperexponential specializes in AI-powered underwriting and pricing software for commercial property and casualty insurers.
How will Guidewire fund the acquisition of hyperexponential?
Guidewire will fund the acquisition with $1 billion in new term loans from Bank of America and Citibank, along with cash on hand.
When is the acquisition expected to close?
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal 2027.
Who uses Guidewire’s software?
Guidewire’s software is used by over 570 property and casualty insurers across 44 countries.

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