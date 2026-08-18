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Princess Diana's brother to publish book about her life - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Princess Diana's brother to publish book about her life

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Princess Diana’s Brother to Tell Her Story in New Biography for 30th Anniversary

Charles Spencer’s Upcoming Book on Princess Diana

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Charles Spencer, the brother of Britain's late Princess Diana, is to publish a book about his sister's life, promising to divulge the truth about her ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death.

The Tragic Death of Princess Diana

Diana, the first wife of King Charles, was killed aged 36 in August 1997 when the car carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

About the Biography: "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister"

"Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" penned by her brother, known as Earl Spencer, is slated to be released next month in Britain and published around the world, telling the story about Diana, from his perspective, according to its publisher Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House.

Charles Spencer’s Motivation for Writing

"With the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death on the skyline, I’ve been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister," Spencer said in a statement.

"This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time."

Princess Diana’s Life and Legacy

Her Marriage and Public Image

Diana became the most photographed woman in the world after marrying Charles in a glittering ceremony in 1981. However, the marriage turned sour and they eventually divorced in 1996.

The Famous Eulogy

At her funeral, Spencer famously delivered a eulogy in which he castigated the royal family.

Spencer’s Aim with the Book

"The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral. As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way," Spencer said.

Publisher’s Perspective

Daniel Bunyard, Publishing Director at Penguin Random House, said it would be a "book of historic importance".

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Charles Spencer aims to correct untruths about Diana through his own memories and reflections
  • The memoir is published by Michael Joseph (Penguin Random House) and deemed of “historic importance” by its Publishing Director
  • Spencer previously delivered a notable eulogy at Diana’s 1997 funeral in which he criticized the royal family

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is writing the new book about Princess Diana's life?
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, is writing the new book.
What is the title of Charles Spencer's book about Diana?
The title of the book is 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister'.
When is the book about Princess Diana expected to be published?
The book is expected to be released next month in Britain and worldwide.
What is the focus of the upcoming book by Diana's brother?
The book aims to tell the truth about Princess Diana from her brother's perspective.
Why did Charles Spencer decide to write about Diana now?
He was motivated by requests for interviews and to counteract untruths leading up to the 30th anniversary of her death.

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