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Headlines

Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Russian Missile Strike in Kharkiv Region Kills 10, Injures 17, Officials Report

Details of the Missile Attack in Pechenihy, Kharkiv Region

Overview of the Incident

Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Russian missile attack killed 10 people on Tuesday in a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said.

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

President Zelenskiy's Response

"This morning the Russians launched a brutal attack on a busy intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region – a location with a post office and stores, surrounded only by residential buildings," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.

Zelenskiy posted photos of a destroyed building, cars on fire and emergency responders carrying people on stretchers.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike," he said.

Regional Governor's Update

A further 17 people were injured in the attack, the governor of the surrounding region, Oleh Syniehubov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate public comment from Russia on the attack.

Damage Assessment and Weaponry Used

Extent of the Damage

The strike on the village damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a store and at least seven cars, Syniehubov said.

Type of Missiles Used

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said that according to preliminary information, Russia used two small Banderol cruise missiles.

Local Accounts and Media Coverage

Eyewitness Reports

A local official told public broadcaster Suspilne that the strikes had hit the central part of the village, where the cafe, post office and shops are located.

Media Attribution

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack occurred on August 18, 2026 in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region, targeting a populated area with shops and a post office, killing 10 and injuring 17.
  • Preliminary investigations attribute the strike to two S8000 “Banderol” cruise missiles, a lightweight, maneuverable, and increasingly used Russian munition.
  • The Banderol missile, developed by Kronstadt Group and launched from drones like the Orion or Mi‑28N helicopters, is seen as a low-cost, saturating threat, with Russia aiming to produce up to 120 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv region?
10 people were killed in the missile attack on the village of Pechenihy in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Where did the missile strike take place?
The missile strike occurred at a busy intersection in Pechenihy, a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.
How many people were injured in the attack?
17 people were injured during the Russian missile attack, according to regional authorities.
What type of missiles were reportedly used in the attack?
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russia used two small Banderol cruise missiles.
What structures were damaged in the missile attack?
The attack damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a store, and at least seven cars.

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