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Prince Harry to learn how much failed Daily Mail lawsuit will cost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Prince Harry to Discover Millions Owed After Losing Daily Mail Privacy Lawsuit

By Michael Holden

Legal and Financial Consequences of the Privacy Lawsuit

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Days after it was revealed he will return to Britain, Prince Harry will learn on Friday how many millions of pounds he might have to pay towards the legal costs of the Daily Mail publisher after losing a high-profile privacy lawsuit.

Background of the Lawsuit

Last month, judge Matthew Nicklin at London's High Court comprehensively rejected the case brought by King Charles' younger son alongside singer Elton John and five other British figures, rejecting allegations that the Mail titles had engaged in widespread unlawful activities, such as phone hacking.

Associated said it was an overwhelming victory for its newspaper and journalists, and "for a free press generally", while the prince, 41, described the ruling as a "complete and obvious whitewash".

Upcoming Ruling on Legal Costs

Interim and Indemnity Payments

On Friday, Nicklin will rule on how much the claimants should pay on an interim basis towards the Mail's legal costs, and, more significantly, whether Harry and the others should be paying the outstanding amount on an "indemnity basis".

If he decides to do this, it will mean that as the losing party the prince and the others must pay towards Associated's costs without the publisher needing to show these were reasonable and proportionate.

Nicklin will make a written judgment, so neither Harry nor any of the other parties will be present.

Interim Payment Sought

The court was told at a hearing in July that Associated had incurred a legal bill of £34.5 million ($45.8 million), while Harry and other claimants only had an insurance policy which covered £16 million.

The Mail's publisher is seeking an interim payment of £10 million while Harry and the six others have offered £8 million.

Impact on Prince Harry and Family

The court ruling comes after the shock news that Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children would be relocating to Britain this month from their home in California.

The couple, who stepped down from official duties in 2020 when they moved to the U.S., will not resume any royal roles nor receive any public money.

Costs Hearing Details

Arguments from Both Sides

At last month's hearing about costs, Associated's lawyer Antony White argued the claimants had made wide-ranging and serious "egregious" allegations without supporting evidence which had added to their costs.

He also said Harry's statement following the ruling was an abuse of his position and celebrity status.

Claimants' Response

Nicholas Bacon, the lawyer for the claimants, said in their submissions that Associated's £34.5 million legal bill was "eye-watering", far exceeding an agreed budget.

He said it had been reported that Associated wanted to teach the claimants a lesson, and that it would be unjust to award indemnity costs.

Judge's Ruling and Next Steps

In rejecting Harry and the others' lawsuits following an 11-week trial, Nicklin had said the claimants had needed to prove that information published about them had been obtained unlawfully, but they had failed to do so, and that suspicion alone was not enough.

No decision has yet been made on whether the claimants will appeal.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Holden;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, incurred £34.5 million in legal costs; claimants’ insurance covers only around £16 million—creating a shortfall exceeding £18 million. (marketscreener.com)
  • At a July 29 hearing, Associated sought an interim payment of £10 million; the claimants offered £8 million by August 28. (marketscreener.com)
  • The High Court must decide whether costs will be assessed on a standard or indemnity basis—if indemnity, the claimants may pay all costs regardless of proportionality. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Prince Harry have to pay legal costs in the Daily Mail lawsuit?
Prince Harry lost a privacy case against the Daily Mail publisher, resulting in a court decision on how much he and other claimants must pay towards the publisher's substantial legal fees.
How much might Prince Harry have to pay after losing the lawsuit?
The court heard that legal costs for the Mail's publisher were £34.5 million. An interim payment of £10 million is sought, while the claimants have offered £8 million.
What is an 'indemnity basis' for legal costs?
If costs are awarded on an indemnity basis, Prince Harry and others would pay towards Associated's costs without the publisher having to prove they were reasonable and proportionate.
Will Prince Harry appeal the decision?
No decision has yet been made on whether Prince Harry and the other claimants will appeal the High Court's ruling.
Why are Prince Harry and his family relocating to Britain?
Recent news revealed that Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children will move to Britain, but they will not resume royal duties or receive public money.

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