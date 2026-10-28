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Portugal's 2027 budget bill passes first parliamentary hurdle - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal's 2027 budget bill passes first parliamentary hurdle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Portugal’s 2027 Budget Bill Passes Initial Parliamentary Hurdle

Key Developments in Portugal's 2027 Budget Bill Approval

Parliamentary Approval and Political Dynamics

LISBON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament on Wednesday approved the centre-right minority government's 2027 budget bill at first reading despite opposition from far-rght party Chega after the opposition Socialist Party abstained to avert a political crisis.

Economic Projections and Fiscal Targets

The bill forecasts economic growth of 2.1% in 2027, a slight slowdown from the 2.3% projected for this year.

Budget Surplus and Tax Reforms

It targets a budget surplus of 0.1% of gross domestic product next year, after a balanced budget in 2026, despite a cut in the corporate tax rate to 18% from 19%, tax reductions for lower-income households and higher pension spending.

Political Support and Opposition Breakdown

The budget was backed only by 89 lawmakers from the Social Democrats and two members of the centrist People's Party, which together form the ruling coalition. A total of 79 lawmakers voted against and 60 abstained, including 58 Socialists.

Role of Socialist Party and Other Opposition Groups

This is the second time Prime Minister Montenegro's government has depended on Socialist support to pass a budget, with 60 lawmakers from far-right Chega and a smattering of others from parties including the Liberal Initiative, the far-left Livre, the Communists, and the Left Bloc voting against.

Next Steps for the Budget Bill

The bill must now pass a second and final vote on Nov 24 after committee discussions and amendments.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

Key Takeaways

  • First reading passage achieved thanks to Socialist Party abstention to avoid a political crisis, despite Chega’s opposition.
  • Forecasts 2.1% GDP growth in 2027—slightly lower than 2026’s 2.3%—with a targeted surplus of 0.1% of GDP despite corporate tax cut to 18%.
  • Budget assumes continued reduction in public debt (expected to reach ~84.5% of GDP) and features income‑supportive tax measures and higher pension spending.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Portugal's 2027 budget bill propose?
The bill proposes 2.1% economic growth for 2027, a 0.1% GDP surplus, reduced corporate tax, lower-income tax cuts, and higher pension spending.
Which parties supported and opposed the 2027 budget bill?
The bill was backed by the Social Democrats and People's Party, with opposition from Chega, Socialists (who abstained), and other minor parties.
Why did the Socialist Party abstain from the vote?
The Socialist Party abstained to prevent a potential political crisis, allowing the budget bill to pass its first reading.
What are the next steps for the 2027 budget bill?
The bill will undergo committee discussions and amendments before a final vote scheduled for November 24.

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