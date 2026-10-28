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Alphabet shares fall after revenue miss, cash burn worsens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alphabet shares fall after revenue miss, cash burn worsens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Alphabet Reports Revenue Miss and Record Cash Burn Amid Rising AI Spend

Alphabet's Financial Performance and AI Investment Impact

Revenue Miss and Cash Flow Challenges

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet on Wednesday missed Wall Street revenue expectations as heavy AI spending accelerated its cash burn, sending its shares down about 8% in extended trading.

The tech giant reported negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion, compared with analyst expectations that it would come close to breaking even, according to data compiled by LSEG.

That represented an increase from the $5.9 billion burn in the prior quarter and the first time the company went into the negative in its 22-year history as a public company.

Drivers of Losses

Alphabet's ballooning losses were driven by spending to boost cloud capacity and fund AI research. It reported a $7.66 billion operating income loss in "Alphabet-level activities," which it said primarily reflected expenses related to AI research and development.

Revenue Breakdown

The tech giant's total revenue for the third quarter was $127.6 billion, short of analysts' estimate of $128.2 billion, according to LSEG data.

The revenue miss was caused by Google's core advertising business that reported $82.01 billion in revenue, about $1.41 billion short of expectations.

Google Cloud's Performance

Revenue at Google Cloud exceeded estimates and more than doubled to $30.71 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, but was not enough to make up for the ad-side performance.

The third-largest cloud services provider globally, behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, has continued to expand enterprise commitments, supported by multi-year cloud and AI infrastructure deals across cybersecurity, retail and financial services.

AI Spending and Market Position

The results underscore Alphabet's position as the primary beneficiary of surging enterprise AI spending, easing investor concerns that heavy capital expenditures on computing capacity might outpace near-term revenue gains.

Enterprise appetite for cloud-based AI training and inferencing has remained strong through the year, keeping data center utilization high and pushing major cloud providers to accelerate infrastructure deployment.

Industry-Wide AI Investment

Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are projected to collectively spend well over $700 billion in 2026 to expand AI data-center footprint, chips and high-performance networking capacity.

Alphabet's Strategic Advantages

Google Cloud's outperformance comes as hyperscalers navigate varying degrees of capacity constraints, positioning Alphabet well to capture market share among enterprises migrating AI workloads to the cloud.

While industry-wide supply bottlenecks for advanced silicon and data-center power have persisted, Alphabet's investments in custom tensor processing units alongside third-party GPUs have helped expand its service delivery capabilities.

AI Initiatives and Ecosystem Expansion

Alphabet's proprietary AI initiatives also provided a tailwind and adoption of its Gemini model suite broadened across enterprise software and developer platforms in the reported quarter.

The company's integration with Apple's ecosystem to power cloud-based AI capabilities has continued to support Alphabet's wider ecosystem reach.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Kenrick Cai in San Francisco; Editing by Pooja Desai and Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet posted negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion in Q3, the first such quarterly loss in its 22‑year public history, as spending on AI research and cloud infrastructure surged (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Total revenue for Q3 was $127.6 billion, below the $128.2 billion analyst consensus, mainly due to Google’s advertising segment underperforming, even though Google Cloud more than doubled to $30.7 billion (247wallst.com)
  • Alphabet’s 2026 capex is on track to reach $195–205 billion, nearly doubling prior year expenditure, as part of a broader hyperscaler AI infrastructure boom that sees the Magnificent Seven spending collectively over $700 billion (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alphabet shares fall after the Q3 earnings report?
Alphabet shares dropped about 8% in extended trading due to missing revenue expectations and increased cash burn from heavy investments in AI and cloud capacity.
How much negative free cash flow did Alphabet report?
Alphabet reported negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion for the third quarter, compared to analysts' expectations to break even.
What areas contributed to Alphabet's rising expenses?
The company's rising expenses were mainly driven by investments in cloud capacity and AI research and development.
How did Google Cloud perform compared to core advertising?
Google Cloud revenue exceeded estimates rising to $30.71 billion, while core advertising revenue missed expectations by $1.41 billion.
How are Alphabet's AI and cloud initiatives impacting its market position?
Enterprise AI and cloud spending helped Alphabet maintain strong data center utilization and expand its market share despite industry-wide capacity constraints.

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