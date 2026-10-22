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Pirelli, Balkrishna strike India tyre production deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pirelli, Balkrishna strike India tyre production deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Pirelli & Balkrishna Partner for Major Tyre Production and Plant in India

Strategic Partnership and Expansion Plans

Agreement Details

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italian and Indian tyre makers Pirelli and Balkrishna Industries (BKT) announced on Thursday an agreement for the production of up to 800,000 Pirelli-branded tyres in India by 2030.

Joint Venture for Production Plant

A second phase of the agreement also involves the creation of a 50-50 joint venture for a production plant in the country dedicated to "high value" car tyres, the companies added.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential

Car Registration and Market Growth

• The partnering companies say India's car registrations are estimated to increase by 5-7% annually to 2030

Premium Car Tyre Market

• They see the premium car tyre market increasing almost fivefold in the period

Opportunities for Pirelli and Balkrishna

• For Pirelli the agreement represents an opportunity to expand in a high-growth potential country, where it only has a commercial presence

• For Balkrishna Industries the partnership backs its expansion into the passenger car tyre market

Market Reaction

• BKT's shares rose following the announcement, up by 3.55% as of 0648 GMT

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Pirelli enters manufacturing in India—previously only present through imports and a distribution network—marking a strategic shift for the premium tyre maker. (economictimes.indiatimes.com)
  • BKT leverages this pact to accelerate its Vision 2030 roadmap, expanding from off‑highway tyres into the high-value passenger car tyre market. (careratings.com)
  • The deal coincides with India’s booming vehicle registration growth (5–7% annually) and an expected fivefold expansion of the premium car tyre segment, underscoring strong market potential. (european-rubber-journal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main agreement between Pirelli and Balkrishna Industries?
Pirelli and Balkrishna Industries agreed to produce up to 800,000 Pirelli-branded tyres in India by 2030 and plan to create a joint production plant.
What market does the Pirelli-Balkrishna deal target?
The deal targets the high-value and premium car tyre market in India.
How will this deal impact Pirelli and Balkrishna Industries?
For Pirelli, it's an opportunity to expand in India. For Balkrishna, it supports their entry into the passenger car tyre market.
How is India's premium car tyre market expected to grow?
The premium car tyre market in India is expected to grow nearly fivefold by 2030.
Did Balkrishna Industries' shares react to the news?
Yes, BKT shares rose by 3.55% following the announcement.

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