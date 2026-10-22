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LSEG to buy Octus for $3.5 billion in data analytics push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LSEG to buy Octus for $3.5 billion in data analytics push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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LSEG to Acquire Octus for $3.5 Billion to Boost Data Analytics

LSEG's Strategic Acquisition and Market Impact

Acquisition Details and Objectives

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire financial data group Octus for about $3.54 billion, unveiling a deal meant to strengthen its data analytics capabilities alongside third-quarter results.

Investor Pressure and Market Dynamics

Activist Investor Elliott's Role

LSEG, which operates the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics, has been under pressure from activist investor Elliott. The firm, which disclosed a stake in the group in February, is pushing for portfolio changes and margin improvements as AI affects how investors and businesses trade and consume data.

Elliott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the deal. LSEG has previously said that there had been "good, constructive dialogue with Elliott".

Leadership Perspective

CEO Statement on the Acquisition

"Combining Octus' leading proprietary data and intelligence with LSEG's data and analytics business creates a powerful offering for our customers, and further accelerates our growth," LSEG CEO David Schwimmer said in a statement.

Historical Context and Financial Performance

Previous Major Acquisitions

The deal for Octus is LSEG's biggest since its $27 billion acquisition in 2019 of Refinitiv, once part of Reuters parent Thomson Reuters, helping LSEG become a major distributor as well as a creator of market data.

Stock Performance and AI Concerns

Shares in LSEG are down roughly 2% so far in 2026 and about 28% below their February 2025 peak over fears that AI could disrupt its financial data business and squeeze margins.

Future Outlook

Revenue Projections

However, the company on Thursday raised its outlook for 2026 revenue, and said it now expects organic total income excluding recoveries to grow at least 8% at constant currencies.

LSEG's Relationship with Reuters

LSEG is the largest customer of Reuters, which provides news for its Workspace news and data platform and other products.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Samuel Indyk and Muvija M in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • LSEG confirmed discussions with Permira to buy Octus for roughly $3.5 billion; no binding agreement yet and the deal hinges on regulatory approval. (Source: Reuters; LSEG announcement) (live.euronext.com)
  • Octus specializes in credit intelligence across the full credit lifecycle, with strength in illiquid and private credit, and a double‑digit growth, high‑retention subscription model—adding depth to LSEG’s offerings. (lseg.com)
  • This is LSEG’s largest potential acquisition since its $27 billion Refinitiv deal in 2019, underscoring its strategic push into data analytics amid AI‑driven disruption and activist investor pressure. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is LSEG acquiring Octus?
LSEG is acquiring Octus to strengthen its data analytics capabilities and accelerate its growth in the financial data sector.
How much is LSEG paying for Octus?
LSEG has agreed to acquire financial data group Octus for approximately $3.54 billion.
How does this deal affect LSEG's position in financial data?
The acquisition makes LSEG a stronger distributor and creator of proprietary market data, enhancing its competitive offering.
What is driving LSEG's focus on data analytics?
LSEG is responding to investor pressure, AI-driven changes to trading and data consumption, and the need to improve margins.
How has LSEG's financial outlook changed following the Octus deal?
LSEG raised its 2026 revenue outlook, now expecting organic total income excluding recoveries to grow at least 8% at constant currencies.

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