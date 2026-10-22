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UBS acquires 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after warrant conversion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS acquires 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after warrant conversion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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UBS acquires 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after warrant conversion

UBS Expands Strategic Wealth Management Partnership with 360 ONE WAM

Stake Acquisition Details

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss banking giant UBS said on Thursday it had bought an approximately 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after converting warrants into shares, marking another step in the companies' strategic wealth management partnership.

Warrant Conversion Process

UBS said it had exercised all 20.5 million warrants allotted to it in July 2025, paying the remaining 75% of the exercise price to acquire an equivalent number of shares in the Mumbai-based wealth manager.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • The warrant conversion reflects UBS’s deepening commitment to India’s fast-growing high-net-worth wealth-management sector, reinforcing a strategic collaboration initiated in April 2025. (ubs.com)
  • Initially, UBS acquired warrants equivalent to a ~4.95% stake in 360 ONE WAM through a preferential issue priced at ₹1,030 each; upon exercise, this translates to a ~4.8% ownership. (business-standard.com)
  • The strategic alliance also included 360 ONE acquiring UBS’s India onshore wealth-management business—including broking, PMS services, and loan portfolios—valued at ₹307 crore, bringing around ₹26,000 crore in AUM. (economictimes.indiatimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage stake did UBS acquire in 360 ONE WAM?
UBS acquired an approximately 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM.
How did UBS obtain shares in 360 ONE WAM?
UBS converted all 20.5 million warrants allotted to it into shares by paying the remaining 75% of the exercise price.
When did UBS convert the warrants in 360 ONE WAM?
The warrants were exercised in July 2025, as mentioned in the article.
What does this acquisition signify for UBS and 360 ONE WAM?
This acquisition marks another step in the strategic wealth management partnership between UBS and 360 ONE WAM.

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