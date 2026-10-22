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UK's Sainsbury's follows Tesco in lifting profit outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Sainsbury's follows Tesco in lifting profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Sainsbury's Upgrades Profit Forecast After Solid First-Half Results

First-Half Performance and Profit Outlook

Financial Results Overview

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, followed industry leader Tesco in upgrading the lower end of its full-year profit outlook on Thursday after posting a 3.6% rise for its first half.

Merger Talks and Market Share

The first half results were published two weeks after media reports that Sainsbury's held merger talks with smaller rival Morrisons earlier this year but walked away.

Sainsbury's, which has a 15.2% share of Britain's grocery market, trailing only Tesco, said continuing underlying operating profit was £525 million ($704 million) in the six months to September 12, reflecting volume growth in food and cost savings.

Sales Performance Breakdown

It said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.2% in its second quarter, having been up 2.3% in the previous quarter.

Grocery, Merchandise, and Clothing Sales

Grocery sales rose 2.9% but general merchandise and clothing sales fell 3.4%.

Comparative Performance and Market Conditions

Sainsbury's was up against a strong comparative performance in the first half last year when like-for-like sales rose 4.5%, boosted by disruption at competitors Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Asda.

The conflict in the Middle East and its impact on energy and motor fuel prices also ate into discretionary household expenditure during the first half of this year.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

In July, Sainsbury's agreed to sell its Argos general merchandise business to Swift Partners for at least £120 million.

Sainsbury's now forecasts full-year to end-February 2027 total underlying operating profit of between £1.025 billion and £1.065 billion, up from previous guidance, adjusted for the disposal of Argos, of £965 million to £1.065 billion.

($1 = 0.7461 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Sainsbury’s H1 underlying operating profit rose 3.6% to £525 million, driven by food volume growth and cost savings.
  • The group raised its full‑year profit guidance (to end‑Feb 2027) to £1.025 billion–£1.065 billion, up from a prior £965 million–£1.065 billion range, after adjusting for the Argos sale.
  • Sainsbury’s holds a 15.2% share of the UK grocery market—second only to Tesco (around 28%)—and continues to outperform the wider grocery market in volume growth.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sainsbury's raise its profit outlook?
Sainsbury's upgraded its profit outlook due to a 3.6% rise in first-half operating profit, supported by food volume growth and cost savings.
How did Sainsbury's first half sales perform?
Like-for-like sales excluding fuel rose 1.2% in the second quarter, with grocery sales up 2.9%, but general merchandise and clothing sales fell 3.4%.
Did Sainsbury's have merger talks with another supermarket?
Yes, Sainsbury's held merger talks with Morrisons earlier in the year but chose not to proceed.
What external factors affected Sainsbury's performance?
The conflict in the Middle East impacted energy and fuel prices, reducing discretionary household spending.

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