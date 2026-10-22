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Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces $670 million buyback - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces $670 million buyback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Barclays Posts 12% Rise in Q3 Profit, Announces $670 Million Buyback

Barclays Q3 2023 Earnings Report Overview

(Corrects profit to 'up' from 'down' in paragraph 2)

Third-Quarter Profit Growth

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Barclays said its third-quarter profit rose 12% on Thursday, as it reported growing income and stable costs that allowed the bank to announce a new share buyback worth £500 million ($669.85 million).

Pretax Profit Details

The British lender reported pretax profit for the July to September period of £2.3 billion, up from £2.1 billion a year ago and just in line with the average of analysts' forecasts of £2.4 billion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7464 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Barclays’ Q3 pretax profit rose to £2.3 billion, in line with analyst consensus of around £2.4 billion, reflecting a 12% year‑on‑year increase.
  • The bank announced a £500 million share buyback (~$670 million), underscoring its commitment to returning capital to shareholders and aligning with its 2026‑28 capital return plans.
  • Q3 performance featured diversified income growth—particularly in net interest income—and a stable cost‑to‑income ratio, contributing to resilient profitability.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Barclays' Q3 profit rise?
Barclays' Q3 profit rose 12% compared to the same period last year.
What is the value of Barclays' new share buyback?
Barclays announced a new share buyback worth £500 million ($669.85 million).
How much was Barclays' pretax profit for Q3?
Barclays reported a pretax profit of £2.3 billion for the third quarter.
Were Barclays’ Q3 results in line with analysts’ expectations?
Yes, Barclays' Q3 pretax profit was just in line with the average analyst forecast of £2.4 billion.

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