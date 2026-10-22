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Ofgem approves deal to maintain UK gas import capacity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ofgem approves deal to maintain UK gas import capacity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets Regulation

Ofgem Approves Agreement to Secure UK Gas Import Capacity With Belgium

Ofgem's Approval and Its Impact on UK Gas Imports

Background: Declining Gas Imports and Interconnector Challenges

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - UK energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it has approved an agreement between Interconnector Limited and National Gas to maintain gas import capacity through the gas pipeline between Britain and Belgium.

• Gas imports to Britain via interconnectors with Europe have declined in recent years because of costs and technical constraints, although such links can play an important role in meeting demand during periods of high consumption

Technical and Financial Constraints on the Belgium-Britain Interconnector

• The capacity of the two-way Belgium-Britain Interconnector has been reduced due to rising fixed maintenance and operation costs

Details of the Approved Agreement

Importance of Maintaining Gas Links

• "Maintaining these important gas links is important as longer-term changes to the energy system continue. We have approved the agreement needed to maintain this important capability, and, as such, are consulting on the proposed regulatory mechanism for recovering its costs," said Jack Presley Abbott, director of energy systems management and security at Ofgem

Consultation on Regulatory and Financial Mechanisms

Proposed Licence Changes and Cost Recovery

• The consultation is on proposed licence changes and financial instruments which would enable National Gas to recover the costs of arrangements designed to maintain gas import capability between Britain and continental Europe

Future Outlook for UK Gas System

Reliability and Flexibility Amid Changing Supply Patterns

• Ofgem added that the UK gas system operates reliably and is expected to meet  demand under normal conditions. The proposal is aimed at keeping existing capacity and flexibility as supply patterns change over time

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofgem greenlit amendments to the interconnection agreement to maintain bi‑directional gas flows via the UK–Belgium pipeline amid cost-driven reductions in capacity (ofgem.gov.uk)
  • Capacity of the INT interconnector has been cut due to rising operational and maintenance costs—from 73 mcm/day to 61 mcm/day from November 4, 2025, with further plans to reduce to 36 mcm/day from October 1, 2026 (gov.uk)
  • The consultation will propose licence amendments and financial instruments enabling National Gas to recover costs, ensuring continued flexibility and resilience in gas supply during high-demand periods (ofgem.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement has Ofgem approved?
Ofgem approved an agreement between Interconnector Limited and National Gas to maintain gas import capacity between Britain and Belgium.
Why have UK gas imports from Europe declined?
Imports have declined due to rising costs and technical constraints affecting gas interconnectors with Europe.
Why is maintaining gas import capacity important for the UK?
Maintaining capacity ensures the UK can meet gas demand during periods of high consumption and as energy system changes.
What regulatory changes is Ofgem consulting on?
Ofgem is consulting on licence changes and financial instruments for National Gas to recover costs of maintaining import capability.
Is the UK gas system expected to remain reliable?
Yes, Ofgem stated the UK gas system operates reliably and is expected to meet demand under normal conditions.

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