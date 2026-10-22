GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ozempic wave boosts US cobblers and tailors as Americans tighten their belts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ozempic wave boosts US cobblers and tailors as Americans tighten their belts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Retail Trends Consumer Behavior

Ozempic Weight Loss Drugs Spark Boom for Cobblers and Tailors in US

The Economic Ripple Effects of Weight-Loss Drugs on US Retail and Services

By Danielle Kaye and Alexander Marrow

Personal Stories: Altering Wardrobes After Weight Loss

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lorraine Scott has spent at least $300 to tailor her pants and jeans since losing 60 pounds on weight-loss drugs over the past year.

"Most of the things in my closet didn't fit anymore," she said. The 42-year-old Atlanta resident, who is known as Lorraine Kamesha to her YouTube followers, has opted to alter her favorite pairs of pants instead of investing in new ones as her weight fluctuates, while turning to fast fashion for the rest of her wardrobe.

Changing Consumer Habits and the Role of Cobblers and Tailors

US consumers taking weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro have turned to cobblers and tailors as they try to save money while shedding pounds, motivated in part by a cost-of-living squeeze and rising out-of-pocket costs for the drugs as US employers increasingly drop GLP-1 coverage.

Over the past year, leather repairers have seen a spike in requests for their services due to rapid weight loss — not just for belts, but also for shoe and bag strap adjustments tailored to customers' trimmer bodies.

Growth in Alterations and Leather Repair Businesses

The uptick in demand for alterations underscores how weight-loss drugs are upending the retail sector, with some corners of the industry well-positioned to benefit while others struggle to adapt. About 11% of US adults are on GLP-1 drugs to lose weight, according to Gallup, forcing millions of consumers to look for affordable ways to revamp their wardrobes.

Cobblers Direct, an online shoe and handbag repair shop with 25 brick-and-mortar stores in Texas and a nationwide mail-in service, is seeing double-digit year-on-year growth in its belt-shortening business, said CEO Stephen Kelly.

The company, whose around 100 artisans will soon be operating from a new, nearly 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Austin, is now shortening as much as 500 belts each week, Kelly said. 

Customers, he said, have been walking into the stores with five or six belts slung across their shoulder. After getting a few more holes punched in, some have asked to keep the extra flap of leather as a "badge of honor."

"They'll pull their belt out and show how long their belt originally was. And then they tuck it back into their waistline," Kelly said.

Impact on Clothing Purchases and Consumer Reluctance

About 80% of GLP-1 users are living in clothes that no longer fit, waiting six months on average before buying anything new, according to a survey of more than 700 US adults using weight-loss drugs by telehealth platform Trimi. Jeans are the most disrupted article of clothing, the survey found, with 90% of users lamenting poor fit.

After going off weight-loss drugs, people regain on average 60% of their lost weight within a year, researchers at the University of Cambridge found this year, adding to users' reluctance to go all-in on an entirely new wardrobe.

Case Study: Jim's Cobbler Concierge and "Belt-zempic"

At family-owned Jim's Cobbler Concierge in Manhattan, customers last year started bringing in belts by the dozens, said client relations director CJ Burgos — a trend so sweeping that the store has dubbed it "belt-zempic." GLP-1 users are even seeing their feet shrink, Burgos said, prompting an uptick in shoe adjustments.

"It's helped the business, but we've also helped clients save," said Burgos, who has also brought in belts to shorten since losing about 60 pounds on Ozempic.

SECONDHAND SEIZES THE MOMENT, TOO

Secondhand and Thrift Markets Benefit from Weight Loss Trends

GLP-1 users are tightening their belts in more ways than one. The drugs' surging popularity in the US is also boosting discount chains, thrift shops and secondhand clothing platforms as many users refrain from splurging on new clothes while their size remains in flux.

ThredUp and the Shift to Smaller Sizes

Compared to other business tailwinds, what sets GLP-1s apart is "the scale and speed," said Alon Rotem, chief strategy officer at online thrift store ThredUp.

Shoppers are shifting to smaller sizes, especially when buying jeans: 43% of buyers who started above a waist size 28 are now buying smaller jeans than when they joined ThredUp, Rotem said.

Stitch Fix and the Rise of Adjustable Apparel

Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service, is now offering more adjustable sizing and stretchy fabrics so that people who are rapidly losing weight have the "right apparel to help them bridge multiple sizes," said CEO Matt Baer. He estimated that at least 20% of the company's new clients are on a GLP-1 medication and looking for help finding new sizes.

"We've always known that resale and thrift are very popular choices for people in life transition," said Rotem of ThredUp. "As we see that there are many more people in life transition with the advent of GLP-1s, we're leaning into that."

(Reporting by Danielle Kaye and Arriana Mclymore in New York and Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Christian Plumb and Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Usage of GLP‑1 drugs for weight loss in the U.S. has surged to approximately 11% of adults in mid‑2026, up from just 3% in 2024 (news.gallup.com).
  • After stopping GLP‑1 treatment, individuals typically regain about 60% of lost weight within a year, making wardrobe investments risky (cam.ac.uk).
  • GLP‑1 users are increasingly engaging with alteration services (cobblers, tailors), secondhand outlets, and resale platforms to economize and adapt to fluctuating body sizes (retailbrew.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US cobblers and tailors seeing increased demand?
Many Americans using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are altering their clothes instead of buying new ones, boosting business for cobblers and tailors.
How are weight-loss drugs impacting the retail sector?
Weight-loss drugs have led to more demand for clothing alterations, benefiting cobblers, tailors, and secondhand clothing stores as people resist buying new wardrobes.
What types of clothing are most affected by weight loss from GLP-1 drugs?
Jeans and belts are most disrupted, with many users reporting poor fit and seeking adjustments or smaller sizes.
Are consumers buying new clothes after losing weight with Ozempic?
Most GLP-1 users wait months before buying new clothes and often choose alterations or secondhand options while their size changes.
How long are GLP-1 users waiting before buying new clothes?
According to a survey, users wait on average six months before purchasing new clothing after starting weight-loss drugs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces $670 million buyback

Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces $670 million buyback

Image for UK's Sainsbury's follows Tesco in lifting profit outlook

UK's Sainsbury's follows Tesco in lifting profit outlook

Image for LSEG to buy Octus for $3.5 billion in data analytics push

LSEG to buy Octus for $3.5 billion in data analytics push

Image for Hermes third-quarter growth slows as ready-to-wear turns negative

Hermes third-quarter growth slows as ready-to-wear turns negative

Image for Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence

Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence

Image for Argenx says Vyvgart sales rose 54% in third quarter

Argenx says Vyvgart sales rose 54% in third quarter

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Surging sterling shakes off Britain's budget blues: Mike Dolan
Surging sterling shakes off Britain's budget blues: Mike Dolan
Image for UBS acquires 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after warrant conversion
UBS acquires 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after warrant conversion
Image for Analysis-How a merged SpaceX-Tesla might navigate its China problem
Analysis-How a merged SpaceX-Tesla might navigate its China problem
Image for Holiday Inn-owner IHG posts rise in quarterly room revenue on strong US demand
Holiday Inn-owner IHG posts rise in quarterly room revenue on strong US demand
Image for Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces £500 million buyback
Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces £500 million buyback
Image for Pearson reports accelerating growth, confirms full-year guidance
Pearson reports accelerating growth, confirms full-year guidance
Image for German regulator revokes license of Bank Saderat Iran in Hamburg
German regulator revokes license of Bank Saderat Iran in Hamburg
Image for Swedbank Q3 net profit in line with forecasts
Swedbank Q3 net profit in line with forecasts
Image for Roche third-quarter sales beat forecast with growth across divisions, currency boost
Roche third-quarter sales beat forecast with growth across divisions, currency boost
Image for Telia raises its 2026 outlook
Telia raises its 2026 outlook
Image for Besi's quarterly orders beat expectations as AI data centre demand stays strong
Besi's quarterly orders beat expectations as AI data centre demand stays strong
Image for Nestle beats sales forecasts as it excludes seized Russian business
Nestle beats sales forecasts as it excludes seized Russian business
View All Finance Posts