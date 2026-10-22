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Hermes ramped up security after French unrest, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hermes ramped up security after French unrest, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Hermes Ramps Up Security in France After Unrest Leads to Marseille Store Looting

Hermes Responds to Unrest and Store Looting in France

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Birkin-maker Hermes has increased security measures at its French stores following protests which included the looting of one of its stores in Marseille, the company's CFO Eric du Halgouet said on Thursday.

Impact on Business and Tourism

"At present, it is too early to assess the impact on our shops’ business and, above all, on tourism," du Halgouet told analysts while presenting the company's third-quarter sales.

Status of the Marseille Boutique

The Marseille boutique, du Halgouet said, won't open "anytime soon". 

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi and Tassilo Hummel in Paris, editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Hermès ramped up security at French stores following looting during recent protests, notably in Marseille.
  • The Marseille boutique remains closed indefinitely due to damages.
  • Hermès cannot yet quantify the impact on store performance or tourism amidst nationwide unrest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Hermes ramped up security in France?
Hermes increased security at its French stores following unrest and the looting of its Marseille boutique.
Which Hermes store was affected by the recent unrest?
The Hermes boutique in Marseille was looted during the protests.
Who confirmed the Hermes security measures?
Hermes CFO Eric du Halgouet announced the increased security measures during a presentation to analysts.
Is the Marseille Hermes boutique open after the looting?
No, the CFO said the Marseille boutique will not open 'anytime soon.'
Has Hermes assessed the business impact of the unrest?
According to the CFO, it is too early to assess the impact on store business and tourism.

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