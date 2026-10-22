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Holiday Inn-owner IHG posts rise in quarterly room revenue on strong US demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Holiday Inn-owner IHG posts rise in quarterly room revenue on strong US demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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IHG Posts 5.3% Growth in Q3 Room Revenue Driven by Strong US Demand

InterContinental Hotels Group Q3 2023 Financial Results Overview

(Corrects dateline to Oct 22 from Oct 19)

Q3 Revenue Performance

Oct 22 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group on Thursday reported a 5.3% growth in third-quarter revenue per available room, as steady growth in the US outweighed softness in China.

Leisure and Travel Trends

Leisure and travel has been resilient, particularly among affluent travellers, despite challenges from the Iran war and soaring air fares.

Analyst Consensus and Profit Forecast

The Holiday Inn owner reported growth in third-quarter revenue per available room above the 4.4%, the company-compiled consensus average of analysts with previews and trackers, and reiterated its annual profit forecast.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 RevPAR growth of 5.3% topped the 4.4% consensus, led by strong US demand.
  • Greater China lagged behind, highlighting regional divergence in performance.
  • IHG maintained its full‑year profit forecast amid resilient leisure travel and affluent guest demand.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What quarterly revenue growth did IHG report?
IHG reported a 5.3% rise in third-quarter revenue per available room.
Which market drove IHG's revenue growth?
The strong US demand was the main driver of IHG's revenue growth.
How did IHG's performance compare to analyst expectations?
IHG's revenue growth surpassed the company-compiled consensus average of analysts at 4.4%.
How did IHG's business perform in China versus the US?
IHG saw steady growth in the US while experiencing softness in the China market.

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