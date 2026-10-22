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Rentokil announces $200 million buyback; quarterly revenue rises on improving North America business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Rentokil Unveils $200M Buyback on Strong Quarterly Growth in North America

Rentokil Initial’s Q3 Performance and Strategic Moves

Oct 22 (Reuters) - British pest control firm Rentokil Initial announced a $200 million share buyback on Thursday after reporting 3.4% organic revenue growth in the third quarter, helped by improving performance in its key North American market.

Key Highlights from the Quarter

Here are some details:

Financial Performance

• The company maintained its full-year profit outlook, while its shares rose 7.2%

Leadership Changes

• It also said Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson would retire in January, with Sarah Sergeant named interim CFO

North American Market Insights

• Organic revenue in North America, its largest market, rose 2.4%

Residential Demand Trends

• Rentokil's North America business has faced weak residential demand, with customer inquiries declining through most of the quarter before narrowing to 1% in September

Growth Strategies

• Pest control operators have been leaning on price hikes, digital marketing and expanding smaller local service hubs to shore up growth

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Rentokil launched a $200 million share repurchase amid improved Q3 organic growth of 3.4%, supported by a recovery in North America.
  • The firm maintained its full‑year profit outlook, with shares up ~7%, signaling investor confidence in its strategic execution.
  • CFO Paul Edgecliffe‑Johnson will retire in January, with Sarah Sergeant appointed interim CFO, ensuring continuity ahead of year‑end.

Frequently Asked Questions

What share buyback did Rentokil announce?
Rentokil Initial announced a $200 million share buyback following its third-quarter results.
How much did Rentokil's organic revenue grow in Q3?
The company's organic revenue grew by 3.4% in the third quarter.
How did Rentokil perform in the North American market?
Organic revenue in North America rose by 2.4%, although residential demand remained weak.
Who will be the interim CFO of Rentokil Initial?
Sarah Sergeant has been named as interim CFO, succeeding Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson who will retire in January.
What strategies has Rentokil used to support growth in North America?
Rentokil has focused on price hikes, digital marketing, and expanding smaller local service hubs.

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