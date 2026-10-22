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Audi gets new China leadership to face bruising competition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Audi gets new China leadership to face bruising competition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive China

Audi Announces New Leadership to Tackle Intense Competition in China's Auto Market

Audi's Strategic Leadership Changes Amid Challenging Chinese Auto Market

(Corrects Zhang's former role (CEO of Chery brand overseas, not group)

Background: Audi Faces Declining Sales in China

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium subsidiary Audi announced a shake-up in its China leadership on Thursday amid tough competition and falling sales in the world's largest auto market.

Key Leadership Appointments

• Jeff Zhang, who most recently served as CEO of Chinese brand Chery's overseas business, will take on the role of Audi China president on November 1

• He replaces Johannes Roscheck, who will return to Germany having overseen "a period of profound transformation" for Audi in China, CEO Gernot Doellner said

Challenges in the Chinese Market

• Audi's sales in China have been in freefall as the brand, together with parent Volkswagen and fellow subsidiary Porsche, struggle to keep pace in a rapid shift to EVs led by low-cost local brands

• Once a highly profitable market for the group, China's shift away from Western carmakers has prompted Volkswagen to initiate the most dramatic restructuring in its history

Future Leadership Structure

• Zhang will lead Audi's China business together with Rolf Michl, appointed Chief Operating Officer of Audi China from November 1, 2026. He formerly served as managing director of Audi Sport GmbH

Strategic Vision Moving Forward

• "Our goal is to execute our strategy consistently, respond even faster to our customers' needs and sustainably strengthen our competitiveness," Doellner said.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Jeff Zhang, previously CEO of Chery’s overseas brand unit, will become President of Audi China starting November 1, replacing Johannes Roscheck.
  • Rolf Michl, longtime managing director of Audi Sport GmbH, will serve as COO of Audi China from November 1, enhancing operational leadership.
  • Audi faces sharp sales declines in China—global deliveries down and China down nearly 20% first half—with VW undergoing its biggest ever restructuring to counter fierce local EV competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new president of Audi China?
Jeff Zhang, previously CEO of Chery's overseas business, has been appointed as the new president of Audi China starting November 1.
Why did Audi restructure its leadership in China?
Audi restructured its China leadership due to tough competition from local brands, falling sales, and a rapid shift to electric vehicles in the Chinese auto market.
Who did Jeff Zhang replace at Audi China?
Jeff Zhang replaced Johannes Roscheck, who oversaw a period of transformation and will return to Germany.
What challenges is Audi facing in the Chinese auto market?
Audi is dealing with declining sales as local Chinese brands dominate the shift to electric vehicles, prompting significant restructuring and new leadership.
What is the goal of Audi’s new leadership in China?
Audi’s new leadership aims to execute its strategy consistently, respond faster to customer needs, and strengthen competitiveness in China.

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