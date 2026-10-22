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Auto distributor Inchcape cuts margin forecast on Australia woes, shares tumble

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Inchcape Lowers Margin Forecast as Australia Struggles, Shares Slide

Inchcape Faces Margin Pressure Amid Australian Market Challenges

Oct 22 (Reuters) - British auto distributor Inchcape cut its annual adjusted operating margin forecast on Thursday, citing persistent underperformance in Australia amid intensifying competition from Chinese automakers.

Impact of Market Shifts on Inchcape

• A rapid shift towards electric and Chinese-made vehicles in Australia's largely stagnant auto market has weighed on distributors such as Inchcape, whose portfolio remains heavily skewed towards petrol-powered brands including Subaru

Revised Margin Forecast

• Inchcape now expects an adjusted operating margin of about 5.5% for 2026, down from the 6% expected previously, as underperformance in Australia is expected to dilute margins

Stock Market Reaction

• Shares of the company fell 11.7% in early trade, making Inchcape top loser among London stocks

Regional Performance Overview

Group Volumes and Regional Trends

• Inchcape's group volumes rose 3% in the three months to September 30 as strength in the Americas offset a 37% drop in Asia-Pacific

Australian Segment Weakness

Sales and Operational Challenges

• In Australia, volumes halved as fuel disruption, a faster shift to electric vehicles and weaker competitiveness at its main automotive partner hit sales

Restructuring and Strategic Actions

• Inchcape is taking further action in Australian alongside existing restructuring, including product review and a contract exit, but expects pressure to continue

Outlook and Earnings Guidance

• The company kept its adjusted earnings-per-share growth forecast of about 10% unchanged

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Margin forecast lowered due to APAC/Australia drag — now ~5.5% vs prior 6% guidance, as electric vehicle shift and Chinese brands pressure margins.
  • Shares plunged ~11.7%, making Inchcape the largest l﻿﻿oser on the London market that day.
  • UBS downgraded the stock ahead of the update, forecasting APAC profit drops, collapsing volumes in Australia (~‑34% Q3), and underexposure to EVs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Inchcape's shares fall following the announcement?
Shares of Inchcape fell 11.7% in early trade after the cut in its margin forecast.
What are the main challenges Inchcape faces in Australia?
Inchcape faces challenges from fuel disruption, a rapid shift to electric vehicles, and weak competitiveness at its main partner.
What actions is Inchcape taking to address the situation in Australia?
Inchcape is restructuring, reviewing products, and exiting contracts to mitigate the impact in Australia.

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