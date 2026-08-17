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Oil treads water as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil treads water as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Steady as US-Iran Talks Stall and Hormuz Shipping Slows

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments

By Florence Tan

Oil Price Movements

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices barely moved in early trade on Monday as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed over the weekend with no peace deal in sight between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent and WTI Futures

Brent crude futures climbed 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.72 by 2350 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 5 cents to $82.35 a barrel.

Weekly Gains

Both contracts gained more than 5% last week following attacks on tankers operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Hormuz strait and on a Saudi Aramco refinery.

US-Iran Negotiations and Political Statements

Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had not decided to resume talks with the U.S. while U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans to accept slightly higher gasoline prices while the conflict continues.

Market Analyst Perspective

"The status quo remains. Both sides remain firmly dug in and the market is left weighing the risk of tighter supply against the comfort of workarounds and other informal channels," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Disruptions

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed over the weekend, data showed on Monday, following attacks on tankers. Five commodity vessels transited the strait on Saturday, with none registered for Sunday, shiptracking data from Kpler showed, versus 31 in the prior weekend.

Accusations and Incidents

The United Arab Emirates accused Iran of attacking a third vessel operated by ADNOC that was transiting the strait on Friday, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported, after blaming it for two other incidents involving ADNOC vessels in the strait on Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude modestly gained 0.2% to $88.72/bbl, while WTI dipped to $82.35/bbl in early Monday trade (apnews.com).
  • Ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz dropped sharply: only five vessels on Saturday and none on Sunday, versus 31 the prior weekend, per Kpler data (apnews.com).
  • Diplomatic momentum has stalled; U.S.–Iran talks remain deadlocked, keeping supply risks and premiums elevated amid mounting market anxiety (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did oil prices react to the slowdown in Hormuz shipping?
Oil prices remained mostly steady with Brent crude seeing a slight increase and WTI a small decrease, following slowed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
What caused the recent attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz?
The attacks were linked to ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, and reportedly involved vessels operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
Did US-Iran peace talks make any progress over the weekend?
No, Iranian officials indicated there were no plans to resume talks, and both sides remain in a standoff.
How has the conflict affected shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz?
Shipping traffic slowed significantly, with only five vessels passing on Saturday and none on Sunday, compared to 31 the previous weekend.
What impact has the Middle East conflict had on gasoline prices?
US President Donald Trump urged Americans to accept higher gasoline prices as the conflict continues to influence crude supply risks.

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