Oil Prices Steady as US-Iran Talks Stall and Hormuz Shipping Slows

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments

By Florence Tan

Oil Price Movements

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices barely moved in early trade on Monday as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed over the weekend with no peace deal in sight between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent and WTI Futures

Brent crude futures climbed 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.72 by 2350 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 5 cents to $82.35 a barrel.

Weekly Gains

Both contracts gained more than 5% last week following attacks on tankers operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Hormuz strait and on a Saudi Aramco refinery.

US-Iran Negotiations and Political Statements

Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had not decided to resume talks with the U.S. while U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans to accept slightly higher gasoline prices while the conflict continues.

Market Analyst Perspective

"The status quo remains. Both sides remain firmly dug in and the market is left weighing the risk of tighter supply against the comfort of workarounds and other informal channels," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Disruptions

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed over the weekend, data showed on Monday, following attacks on tankers. Five commodity vessels transited the strait on Saturday, with none registered for Sunday, shiptracking data from Kpler showed, versus 31 in the prior weekend.

Accusations and Incidents

The United Arab Emirates accused Iran of attacking a third vessel operated by ADNOC that was transiting the strait on Friday, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported, after blaming it for two other incidents involving ADNOC vessels in the strait on Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sonali Paul)