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Ferrari's bespoke Luce EV one-off fetches $40 million at charity auction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari's bespoke Luce EV one-off fetches $40 million at charity auction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Ferrari Luce EV One-Off Sets $40 Million Auction Record for Charity

Record-Breaking Auction and Impact on Ferrari's Future

Historic Sale of the Ferrari Luce EV

MILAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ferrari has sold at auction a one-off, bespoke version of the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle, for $40 million, the Italian luxury sports car maker said, adding that the money will be used for education projects to help young people.

Monterey Car Week and Auction Details

The auction, in partnership with RM Sotheby's during Monterey Car Week, comes as Ferrari seeks to build momentum behind the Luce, which was unveiled in May as the most radical product launch in the company's history, but was met with a lukewarm reception.

Market Reaction and Enthusiast Debate

At its launch, the €550,000 ($638,400) five-seat, four-door EV triggered a heated debate among Ferrari enthusiasts, analysts and on social media, drawing criticism from purists over its unconventional styling and its break with the marque's combustion-engine heritage.

The reaction prompted questions about whether wealthy clientele would embrace a fully electric Ferrari, but the company last month said it was 'very pleased' with orders for the Luce, although it did not provide specific figures.

Charitable Impact and Auction Records

In a statement on Sunday, Ferrari said the auction price for the one-off vehicle - known as "Chassis 0" and created by its Tailor Made division and design centre - had set a world record for a new car sold at auction, surpassing the $26 million achieved by a one-off Ferrari Daytona SP3 sold last year.

The company said proceeds from the sale would support education projects in the United States and elsewhere through its Ferrari Foundation.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The one‑off Tailor Made Luce ‘Chassis 0’ fetched $40 million, setting a new world record for a new car sold at auction (cincodias.elpais.com).
  • It surpassed the previous benchmark: the bespoke Daytona SP3 that sold for $26 million in 2025 (ferrari.com).
  • Ferrari’s CEO reported strong demand for the Luce, with the company hitting its 2026 full‑year sales target of just under 500 units within two months of launch (ca.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ferrari Luce EV?
The Ferrari Luce EV is Ferrari's first fully electric vehicle, launched as a five-seat, four-door electric car in May.
How much did the bespoke Luce EV sell for at auction?
The one-off bespoke version of the Ferrari Luce EV sold for $40 million at a charity auction.
Where will the auction proceeds be used?
Proceeds from the auction will fund education projects for young people in the United States and elsewhere via the Ferrari Foundation.
Who partnered with Ferrari for the Luce EV auction?
Ferrari partnered with RM Sotheby's during Monterey Car Week for the auction of the Luce EV.
Does the Luce EV auction price set a new record?
Yes, the $40 million auction of the Luce EV sets a world record for a new car sold at auction.

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