Ferrari Luce EV One-Off Sets $40 Million Auction Record for Charity

Record-Breaking Auction and Impact on Ferrari's Future

Historic Sale of the Ferrari Luce EV

MILAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ferrari has sold at auction a one-off, bespoke version of the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle, for $40 million, the Italian luxury sports car maker said, adding that the money will be used for education projects to help young people.

Monterey Car Week and Auction Details

The auction, in partnership with RM Sotheby's during Monterey Car Week, comes as Ferrari seeks to build momentum behind the Luce, which was unveiled in May as the most radical product launch in the company's history, but was met with a lukewarm reception.

Market Reaction and Enthusiast Debate

At its launch, the €550,000 ($638,400) five-seat, four-door EV triggered a heated debate among Ferrari enthusiasts, analysts and on social media, drawing criticism from purists over its unconventional styling and its break with the marque's combustion-engine heritage.

The reaction prompted questions about whether wealthy clientele would embrace a fully electric Ferrari, but the company last month said it was 'very pleased' with orders for the Luce, although it did not provide specific figures.

Charitable Impact and Auction Records

In a statement on Sunday, Ferrari said the auction price for the one-off vehicle - known as "Chassis 0" and created by its Tailor Made division and design centre - had set a world record for a new car sold at auction, surpassing the $26 million achieved by a one-off Ferrari Daytona SP3 sold last year.

The company said proceeds from the sale would support education projects in the United States and elsewhere through its Ferrari Foundation.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)