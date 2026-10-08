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Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell, Chevron cut Gulf of Mexico output as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Shell, Chevron Reduce Gulf of Mexico Oil Output Amid Tropical Storm Threat

Oil Companies Respond to Approaching Tropical Storm Isaias

Shell's Offshore Operations and Evacuations

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shell and Chevron said on Wednesday they were curtailing offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaias approached the region.

Shell said it was evacuating all personnel and shutting in production at its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Vito and Appomattox assets. The company added that it had already moved non-essential personnel from its Stones asset.

Chevron's Precautionary Measures

Separately, Chevron said it had initiated shut-in procedures for production at four Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico facilities in preparation for the storm.

Personnel Safety and Production Status

The US oil major added that some additional personnel were being transported onshore, while production at its other five Gulf of America, referring to the Gulf of Mexico, facilities remained at normal levels.

Storm Forecast and Potential Impact

National Hurricane Center's Warning

Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before slamming into the southern US coast early on Saturday, bringing heavy rains, storm surges, and possible tornadoes across several states, the National Hurricane Center said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell is evacuating non‑essential personnel and shutting in production at key assets including Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Vito, Appomattox, and has already moved staff from Stones amid Tropical Storm Isaias’s approach (newsquawk.com).
  • Chevron has initiated shut‑in measures at four Gulf of Mexico facilities and is transporting some personnel onshore, while its other five facilities remain operational for now citeturn0userarticle.
  • Tropical Storm Isaias formed on October 7, 2026 and is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday, with life‑threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall expected across the northern Gulf Coast by early Saturday (nhc.noaa.gov).
  • As of October 7, the Marine Minerals Administration estimates that about 25% of Gulf oil production and 16% of natural gas output have been shut in, reflecting the growing operational impact of the storm (bsee.gov).
  • Operators commonly follow a standard sequence: evacuation of personnel, followed by remote shut‑in of production; restoration typically occurs quickly after the storm if infrastructure is undamaged (newsquawk.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shell and Chevron cut oil production in the Gulf of Mexico?
Shell and Chevron curtailed offshore operations as a precaution due to the approach of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Which Shell assets were affected by the shutdown?
Shell evacuated personnel and shut in production at its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Vito, and Appomattox assets, and moved non-essential staff from Stones.
What measures did Chevron take in response to Tropical Storm Isaias?
Chevron initiated shut-in procedures for production at four of its Gulf of Mexico facilities and transported some personnel to shore.
Are all Chevron facilities affected by the production cuts?
No, production at five other Chevron Gulf of Mexico facilities remained at normal levels.

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