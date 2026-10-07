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UK, Germany to launch new partnership to counter sabotage, cyberattacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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UK and Germany Form Partnership to Confront Cyberattacks and Sabotage Threats

Joint Efforts to Address Hybrid Threats from Russia

Leaders Meet to Strengthen Security Collaboration

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Germany will launch a joint partnership to counter sabotage and cyberattacks as Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Berlin on Thursday, shortly after both leaders warned of the hybrid threat from Russia.

Scope and Objectives of the Partnership

• New joint partnership will involve sharing information, and coordinating action to monitor, deter and disrupt threats to critical infrastructure or via cyber attacks and sabotage, Downing Street said

Identifying Key Adversaries and Threats

• UK says adversaries, "especially Russia", pose a hybrid threat in Europe and beyond; British ministers were last month due to brief defence companies and critical national infrastructure providers on the threat posed by Russia

German Intelligence Perspective

• Germany's head of foreign intelligence on Monday warned that "the confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension"

Recent Incidents and Accusations

• Last month, Germany said it had concluded Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK and Germany will share information and coordinate efforts to monitor, deter, and disrupt sabotage and cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure
  • Both governments cite Russia as a chief hybrid threat, highlighted by Germany’s attribution of an attempted drone attack at Leipzig in August and warnings from its intelligence chief about escalating risks
  • Germany is expanding powers for its intelligence services to conduct proactive operations against such threats, reflecting growing concern over evolving hybrid warfare tactics

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the UK-Germany partnership?
The partnership aims to counter sabotage and cyberattacks, focusing especially on threats from Russia to critical infrastructure.
How will the UK and Germany work together on this initiative?
They will share information and coordinate actions to monitor, deter, and disrupt threats targeting key infrastructure.
What prompted the UK and Germany to collaborate?
Warnings from both leaders about increased hybrid threats from Russia and recent incidents like the drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport.
Which sectors are being briefed on potential threats?
British defense companies and critical national infrastructure providers have been briefed regarding the Russian threat.
What recent cyber threat was attributed to Russia in Germany?
Germany concluded that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.

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