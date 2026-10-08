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US lobbies allies to cut ties to anti-disinformation conference over panel critical of Washington, sources say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US lobbies allies to cut ties to anti-disinformation conference over panel critical of Washington, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics U.S. Policy International Relations

US Urges Allies to Abandon Anti-Disinformation Conference Over Critical Panel

US Diplomacy and International Response to Anti-Disinformation Conference

By Raphael Satter and Humeyra Pamuk

Background of the Conference and US Concerns

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The US State Department lobbied Canada and European allies to withdraw support for an anti-disinformation conference because it included a panel examining Washington's role as an alleged information threat to Europe, according to three US officials familiar with the matter and correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

State Department officials spent several days prodding their counterparts in Lithuania, Canada and France about the October 7-8 conference, which was organized by EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based nonprofit group whose stated mission is "understanding and tackling disinformation," according to the sources and the correspondence.

Diplomatic Outreach and Reactions

American diplomats persuaded the Canadian and Lithuanian foreign ministries — which had been listed as the conference's "main supporters" — to distance themselves, the officials said. US Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald was involved in the outreach to Vilnius, two US officials said.

The European Union's External Action Service — the bloc's foreign service — also disappeared from the list of conference supporters, although Reuters could not determine whether the State Department had been in touch.

The French government is still listed as the conference's only remaining "main supporter."

Controversial Panel and Its Implications

The panel discussion in question — which followed a scheduled address by an International Criminal Court judge sanctioned by the United States — was entitled "USA as a FIMI threat: acknowledge, adapt, push back." FIMI is an industry acronym for "foreign information manipulation and interference."

The conference program, which has been public since at least September 9, said that the panel discussion was meant to cover "one of the most uncomfortable questions in the counter-disinformation field today: how did the United States become a FIMI threat for Europe?"

Official Statements from Involved Parties

The State Department said that while it was "unable to comment on the details of diplomatic conversations, it should not be a surprise that countries would disaffiliate from this conference" after learning that the US had been labeled a disinformation threat.

Using that kind of language "undermines shared goals and should alarm those involved," the State Department said.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that while its officials were still participating in the DisinfoLab conference, it had decided to "revise its participation" in several panel discussions at the conference following what it said were "changes to the framing" of those events.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it had canceled its participation in the conference "as several parts of the conference programme differ from the official position of the Government." A French diplomat told Reuters that while the French government played no role in the program, it regularly supported civil society's efforts to fight disinformation, including through DisinfoLab's conference.

Unanswered Inquiries and Media Coverage

EU officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment. EU DisinfoLab did not immediately return a message sent after business hours in Europe.

The State Department's role in lobbying foreign governments over the conference was first reported by the Guardian.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. diplomats lobbied allies including Canada and Lithuania to distance themselves from an anti‑disinformation event featuring a panel critical of Washington (marketscreener.com).
  • Canada revised its participation and Lithuania canceled outright, citing misalignment with their official stance, while France continues as a main supporter (marketscreener.com).
  • The contested panel, titled “USA as a FIMI threat,” questioned Washington’s role in Europe’s information space; FIMI—Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference—is a concept the EU has prioritized in its security frameworks (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US lobby allies to leave the anti-disinformation conference?
The US objected to a conference panel critical of Washington, urging Canada and European allies to withdraw support.
Which countries were influenced by US lobbying efforts?
Canada and Lithuania distanced themselves from the conference, and the EU's External Action Service was also no longer listed as a supporter.
What is the EU DisinfoLab conference about?
The conference, organized by EU DisinfoLab, focuses on tackling and understanding disinformation and foreign information threats in Europe.
What was controversial about the panel discussion?
The panel discussed the U.S. as a possible foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) threat to Europe, which the US opposed.
Did Canada and Lithuania fully withdraw from the event?
Canada revised its participation in several panels, while Lithuania canceled its participation after disagreeing with the program's direction.

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