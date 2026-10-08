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Asia shares subdued, bonds swamped by AI debt wave - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asia shares subdued, bonds swamped by AI debt wave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Asian Shares Dip Amid Bond Market Strains and AI-Driven Corporate Debt Surge

Market Movements and Financial Pressures in Asia and Beyond

By Wayne Cole

Asian and Global Equity Performance

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Thursday as strains in sovereign bond markets were aggravated by reports some major tech companies were seeking to raise billions in debt in direct competition for limited funding.

A fresh rise in oil prices added to the pressure on Treasuries, though a strong auction of US 10-year debt overnight did help pull yields off 24-year peaks.

While lofty yields underpinned the dollar, the euro slid to near 17-month lows as concerns over France's finances spread to Italian and Greek debt.

The steady climb in borrowing costs put equities on the defensive and Japan's Nikkei eased 0.9%, with South Korea down 0.6%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were barely changed. In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures, DAX futures and FTSE futures all edged up 0.1% after sliding on Wednesday.

AI-Driven Corporate Debt Surge

The Wall Street Journal added to media reports that SpaceX, Broadcom and Oracle were looking to raise money to buy AI chips.

Broadcom was looking for $50 billion in financing, while SpaceX was planning to issue $30 billion in investment-grade debt and raise $10 billion in loans to buy chips from Nvidia, which is a major shareholder in SpaceX.

The news saw credit default insurance on SpaceX jump to record highs, while its shares and bonds lost ground.

Risks and Warnings from Industry Leaders

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, warned of a dangerous loop where Nvidia was bankrolling the very customers who buy its products, leaving global investors at risk if the expected profits failed to materialise.

"The AI build out started on cash," said Green. "It's increasingly running on credit, and credit changes the risk profile entirely."

"Debt has to be repaid on schedule, whether the revenues show up or not," he added. "And this debt is landing in the bond funds and pension pots of savers right around the world.”

Sovereign Bonds vs Corporate Debt

Still, the fact much of this money will be spent on AI equipment could be positive for earnings in the semiconductor and memory sectors.

Samsung Electronics on Thursday projected a 783% jump in third-quarter operating profit to 107.4 trillion won ($80.17 billion), though its shares eased 0.3%.

All this corporate debt is coming at a time when sovereign bond markets are being sorely tested by inflation fears, ever-widening budget deficits and rising cash rates.

Federal Reserve Policy and Market Expectations

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting released on Wednesday showed "most" members considered another rate hike likely by year end, though they would approach each meeting with an open mind.

Markets imply just a 19% chance the Fed will move again this month, but are 80% priced for a rise in December.

"We expect a second Fed hike in December, though we see a strong chance the Fed ultimately concludes further tightening is unnecessary," wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.

The prospect of a pause in tightening helped keep 2-year Treasury yields at 4.78%, while 10-year yields nudged up to 5.298% having hit a 24-year top of 5.326% overnight.

European Bond Market Strains and Currency Impacts

Strains in the French bond market led Bank of France head Emmanuel Moulin to acknowledge the country's economic situation was serious, but he reassured investors it did not need help from the European Central Bank.

Investors reacted by dumping the euro, which was pinned at $1.1198 having lost 0.6% overnight. A break of the recent low at $1.1161 would risk a retreat to $1.1065.

The dollar was the main beneficiary of the single currency's woes and its index rose to 102.22, near an 18-month peak. It was off 0.1% on the yen at 157.90, with the Japanese currency protected by the threat of intervention.

Commodity Markets and Gold Performance

In commodity markets, Brent futures rose 0.9% to $101.14 a barrel, while US crude futures added 0.8% to $89.02 a barrel. [O/R]

Non-interest-bearing gold has suffered as yields climbed, leaving it at $4,105 an ounce and near two-month lows. [GOL/]     

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX is seeking about $40 billion—$30B in investment‑grade debt and $10B in bank loans—led by Apollo and PIMCO to buy Nvidia AI chips, reflecting immense capital demands of the AI boom (marketscreener.com).
  • Broadcom and Oracle are also pursuing blockbuster private debt deals—Broadcom assembling over $50 billion in financing for its custom AI chip program, while Oracle is exploring similar frameworks—underscoring reliance on external capital (ph.investing.com).
  • Samsung forecasted a record third‑quarter operating profit of 107.4 trillion won (~$80.2 billion), a 783% year‑on‑year surge, driven by booming demand for AI‑related memory, though its shares slightly declined (marketscreener.com).
  • Sovereign debt markets remain under pressure—French bond spreads widened to crisis‑like levels, pushing the euro to 17‑month lows near $1.116; some stabilization occurred afterward, but risk persists (investing.com).
  • High borrowing costs—in both sovereign and corporate markets—are pressuring equities; Asian indices slipped modestly, and futures on S&P 500, Nasdaq, and major European markets saw mixed, subdued movements.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares slip recently?
Asian shares slipped as sovereign bond markets faced strains due to major tech companies raising billions in debt, tightening competition for funding.
How are AI investments impacting bond markets?
AI investments are leading to a surge in corporate debt issuance, which is increasing pressure on sovereign bonds and affecting global funding flows.
Which companies are raising large-scale AI debt?
Tech companies like SpaceX, Broadcom, and Oracle are seeking to raise billions to purchase AI chips, often financed by issuing debt.
What effect did rising oil prices have on markets?
Rising oil prices added pressure to Treasuries, contributing to higher yields and influencing both equity and bond markets.
How did currency markets react to recent bond and debt activity?
The euro slid to near 17-month lows versus the dollar due to concerns over France's finances and bond market strains, while the dollar index rose.

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