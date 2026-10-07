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Rate hike fears weigh on UK housing market, RICS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rate hike fears weigh on UK housing market, RICS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Rate Hike Fears Put the Brakes on UK Housing Market, RICS Reports

RICS Survey Reveals Impact of Interest Rate Expectations on UK Housing

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The prospect of higher interest rates weighted on Britain's housing market last month, with downward pressure on house prices increasing for the first time in four months, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday.

RICS said its house price balance fell to -32 last month from a five-month high of -28 in August, a bigger decline than expected in a Reuters poll of economists, while the number of new properties coming onto the market rose for the first time since the middle of last year.

Market Sentiment and Buyer Behaviour

"A renewed rise in interest rate expectations has created a fresh headwind for the housing market, with buyers becoming a little more cautious and sales activity losing some momentum," RICS Head of Market Research Tarrant Parsons said.

Short-Term and Long-Term Price Outlook

• RICS members expect property prices to fall further over the next three months but to be stable over a 12-month horizon

Regional Variations in House Prices

• London has the most negative price balance while Scotland and Northern Ireland reported rising prices

Interest Rate Expectations and Market Forecasts

• Financial markets expect the BoE to raise rates in November, and three more times in 2027, though forecasts earlier this year for a string of rate rises proved premature

Market Activity and Rental Trends

Buyer Enquiries and Sales Activity

• RICS' measure of new buyer enquiries weakened for the first time since March, though it remains well above the low hit just after the outbreak of the US-Iran war

Rental Market Dynamics

Tenant Demand and Landlord Supply

• Rising demand from tenants and fewer properties from landlords has pushed the net balance for rents above its average in the first half of the year, though it is lower than in August

Mortgage Lender and Official Statistics

• Mortgage lender Lloyds reported unchanged house prices in September while Nationwide reported a small unexpected drop

• Britain's Office for National Statistics reported a 3.8% annual rise in rents for private-sector housing in August and a 1.4% rise in house prices in the 12 months to July

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • RICS house price balance deteriorated to –32 in Sept from a five‑month high of –28 in Aug, indicating renewed downward pressure on prices (tradingeconomics.com)
  • New properties for sale increased for the first time since mid‑2025, easing supply constraints (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Financial markets anticipate Bank of England rate hikes starting November and extending into 2027, reinforcing buyer caution and slowing sales momentum (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK house prices under downward pressure?
Expectations of higher interest rates have made buyers more cautious, reducing demand and putting downward pressure on house prices.
What did the latest RICS house price balance show?
RICS reported the house price balance fell to -32 in September from -28 in August, indicating increased pressure on prices.
Are property prices expected to fall further?
RICS members expect property prices to decline over the next three months but stabilize over a 12-month period.
Which UK regions are experiencing rising property prices?
RICS reported that Scotland and Northern Ireland saw rising property prices, while London had the most negative price balance.
How have interest rate expectations affected housing market activity?
Rising interest rate expectations caused buyers to become more cautious, leading to decreased sales activity and fewer new buyer enquiries.

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