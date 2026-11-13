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Oil prices set for second weekly decline as Trump to stay with Iran blockade - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices set for second weekly decline as Trump to stay with Iran blockade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Prices Middle East Energy

Oil Prices Poised for Second Weekly Drop as US Continues Iran Blockade

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Helen Clark

Current Oil Price Movements

PERTH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Friday, but set for their second weekly decline, as the US plans to continue its Iranian blockade, reducing the chance of renewed large-scale fighting that could disrupt Middle East supplies, though attacks on shipping remain a danger. 

Brent futures were little changed, down 1 cent at $95.41 a barrel at 0242 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined by 20 cents, or 0.25%, to $88.52 a barrel.

Volatility and Geopolitical Factors

Friday's declines reversed two days of gains amid a volatile trading week with earlier hopes for a rapprochement of the US-Israel war against Iran, now in its ninth month, offset by strikes on Saudi Arabian infrastructure by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and attacks on tankers transporting crude out of the Gulf.

Weekly Performance of Brent and WTI

Despite the swings in prices amid the inconclusive war, Brent is set for a 2.4% drop this week, after plunging 16% the previous week, while WTI is set for a 2.5% decline, after dropping 13% previously. 

US Policy and Market Sentiment

Prices slipped on Friday after US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social a deal with Iran was not necessary to end the war, indicating he will stick with the blockade on oil shipments and trade and economic sanctions.

The overall decline in prices over the past two weeks reflects a good assessment of the risks to the market, said Chris Brankin, global advisor for Melbourne-based brokerage MiTrade.

"I think the oil market is priced to perfection at this point," he said, adding that prices have bounced back a bit but without much conviction on the part of traders, which shows they are following closely what is happening in the Middle East.

Risks to Oil Shipments

Despite the easing prices, risks remain for oil shipments out of the Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway for crude exports from the main Middle East producers.

On Thursday, Iran's military said four oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring warnings. Reuters could not immediately verify the Iranian accounts.

That same day, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked a pumping station on the Saudi East-West oil pipeline; an oil facility in the Saudi Red Sea city of Yanbu; and an Aramco building in the capital Riyadh.

US Inventories and Supply Data

Also pressuring prices, US crude and fuel inventories rose last week, driven by softer refined products demand and a jump in oil imports, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million barrels in the week ended November 6, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel draw.

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude nearly flat at $95.41/bbl; WTI down 0.25% to $88.52/bbl amid volatile trading.
  • President Trump said on social media that a deal with Iran isn’t needed, signaling continuation of the blockade and lowering geopolitical risk premiums.
  • U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose by ~4.7 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 6, adding downward pressure on prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices declining for a second week?
Oil prices are falling due to the continued US blockade on Iran and increased Middle East supply risks, along with higher US oil inventories.
How has the US stance on Iran affected oil prices?
President Trump’s decision to maintain the blockade reduces chances for a deal with Iran, limiting market expectations for supply disruptions.
What are the recent risks to Middle East oil shipments?
Risks include attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.
What are the latest figures for Brent and WTI futures?
As of Friday, Brent futures traded at $95.41 per barrel, while WTI settled at $88.52 per barrel.
How have US crude inventories impacted oil prices?
US crude inventories increased by 4.7 million barrels, exerting additional pressure on prices due to softened demand and higher imports.

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