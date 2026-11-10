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Nvidia CEO's affair with alleged spy aided $7.5 billion in China chip shipments, Information reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia CEO's affair with alleged spy aided $7.5 billion in China chip shipments, Information reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Nvidia CEO's Affair Sparked $7.5B in China Chip Shipments, Report Finds

Allegations and Impact on Nvidia Chip Shipments

Affair and Alleged Espionage

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing facilitated the shipment of at least $7.5 billion worth of the company's chips to Chinese firms, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people who know her.

Network of Companies and Key Players

Alice Huang's Role and Connections

Alice Huang, along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips, according to the report. Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are not related.

Shanghai Century Litong's Involvement

At the center of the network was Shanghai Century Litong, a China-based company founded in June 2023 that secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October, giving it priority access to the company's chips, The Information reported.

Century Litong was initially linked to Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, through a founding shareholder that was ultimately controlled by Huang Yu before exiting the company in 2024, according to the report

Chip Shipments and Circumventing Restrictions

Securing and Moving Nvidia Chips

When orders for Nvidia chips subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice Huang used ties to Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies, helping move about 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 chips into China, the report said.

Distribution and Use in Chinese Firms

Century Litong rented computing capacity and operated data centers using Nvidia chips, including some barred from sale to China. Some of the chips ultimately served Alibaba, Tencent and smaller Chinese AI labs, The Information reported.

International Operations and Investigations

Megaspeed and Southeast Asian Links

Alice Huang also held an executive position at Singapore-registered Megaspeed, which was linked to Century Litong and has been investigated by US authorities over Nvidia chip shipments from Southeast Asia to China, the report said.

Megaspeed obtained Nvidia chips by renting computing capacity from Southeast Asian data centers to Chinese customers or by physically shipping hardware into China. Hardware acquired by Speedmatrix, a Malaysian subsidiary established by Megaspeed in 2024, later reached Century Litong, according to The Information.

Credibility and Concealment

The report said Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang to build credibility while remaining vague about her role and avoiding a paper trail.

Responses and Ongoing Investigations

Company and Official Responses

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Internal and FBI Investigations

Nvidia's board on Sunday launched an internal investigation, while the FBI is examining whether 63-year-old Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang has told employees he was unfaithful to his wife but provided no details about the relationship.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy; this may have helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to China, including restricted models such as H100 and H200 (apnews.com).
  • Nvidia’s board initiated an independent investigation on November 8, 2026, stating it has no current reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised; the probe is being overseen by independent directors aided by outside counsel (nasdaq.com).
  • Public fallout has included shareholder lawsuits, a stock price decline, and statements from President Trump and China’s government; Congress and regulators may respond with tighter export controls on AI chips to China (marketscreener.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair relate to chip shipments to China?
The alleged affair helped facilitate $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chip shipments to Chinese firms via networks connected to Alice Huang.
Who is Alice Huang and how was she involved in Nvidia chip shipments?
Alice Huang, alleged to be a Beijing spy, built a network of companies that acquired and distributed Nvidia chips to China, using ties to Jensen Huang.
Which companies were involved in the reported Nvidia chip shipments to China?
Shanghai Century Litong, Megaspeed, and Speedmatrix were named as key companies in the procurement and distribution of Nvidia chips to China.
What actions have been taken following the report on Nvidia chip shipments?
Nvidia's board launched an internal investigation, and the FBI is examining if Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
Were Alibaba and Tencent recipients of the Nvidia chips shipped via this network?
Yes, some Nvidia chips ultimately served Alibaba, Tencent, and smaller Chinese AI labs, according to the report.

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