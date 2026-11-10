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Finance

Former Schroders executive tapped to lead C&A-owner Cofra

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Former Schroders Executive Georg Wunderlin to Lead Cofra Holding

Georg Wunderlin Appointed as CEO of Cofra Holding

By Iain Withers

Background of Cofra Holding

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The billionaire Brenninkmeijer family behind the 185-year-old Swiss-based business group Cofra Holding has chosen former Schroders executive Georg Wunderlin to become the company's next CEO, the firm said in a statement.

Cofra Holding’s Business Portfolio

• Cofra Holding - which traces its roots back to 1841 and the founding of fashion retailer C&A - has more than €40 billion ($45 billion) of total assets under management. It also owns private equity firm Bregal, real estate investor Redevco and asset manager Anthos.

Leadership Transition

Wunderlin’s Appointment and Background

• Wunderlin is the first CEO to be appointed from outside the founding Brenninkmeijer family, replacing Boudewijn Beerkens who is a member of the extended family. Wunderlin will start in the role in April 2027.

Previous Roles and Achievements

• He was most recently CEO of Schroders Capital, leading the private investments arm of Schroders for seven years and overseeing the tripling of private assets to $116 billion. The British money manager said in September that Wunderlin had decided to leave, just as it was being taken over by rival US investor Nuveen.

Brenninkmeijer Family’s Continued Involvement

• The Brenninkmeijer family still owns 100% of Cofra, with an ownership group of around 50 to 60 people. Florian Brenninkmeijer, from the sixth generation of the family and previously Cofra's CFO, was named chairman last month, effective in April 2027.

Industry Insights and Future Outlook

Wunderlin’s Vision

• “Private markets are changing fast. Investors are concentrating their capital with the largest platforms and the most focused specialists, and the best managers increasingly need a strong, long-term partner to grow without losing their edge," said Wunderlin in the statement.

Financial Reference

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Georg Wunderlin brings extensive private markets expertise from leading Schroders Capital’s growth to about $116 billion under management and doubling its AUM to £81 billion (funds-europe.com)
  • Cofra, a six‑generation, family‑owned holding dating back to 1841, controls businesses across retail, private equity, real estate and asset management, including C&A, Bregal, Redevco and Anthos (cofraholding.com)
  • This marks a historic shift as Wunderlin is the first outsider to take the CEO role; meanwhile the Brenninkmeijer family continues leadership transition with Florian Brenninkmeijer becoming board chairman in April 2027 (cofraholding.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of Cofra Holding?
Georg Wunderlin, former CEO of Schroders Capital, has been appointed as the new CEO of Cofra Holding.
When will Georg Wunderlin start as CEO at Cofra?
Georg Wunderlin will begin his role as CEO of Cofra Holding in April 2027.
What businesses are owned by Cofra Holding?
Cofra owns fashion retailer C&A, private equity firm Bregal, real estate investor Redevco, and asset manager Anthos.
Is Georg Wunderlin part of the Brenninkmeijer family?
No, Georg Wunderlin is the first CEO of Cofra appointed from outside the Brenninkmeijer family.
What is the estimated value of Cofra Holding's assets under management?
Cofra Holding manages more than €40 billion (approximately $45 billion) in total assets.

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