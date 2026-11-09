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Morning Bid: Fragile calm after AI whiplash - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Fragile calm after AI whiplash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Markets Regain Fragile Calm After AI Whiplash and Tech Earnings Jitters

Market Overview and Key Drivers

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Jiaxing Li

Early Week Performance and Investor Sentiment

It has been an upbeat start to the week, with Asian shares rebounding and US equity futures edging higher, after the Democrats' sweeping midterm elections victory set off a chaotic week of AI-trade unwinding and whiplash.

Markets appear to be calming somewhat after Wall Street managed to end on a higher note on Friday. Dip buyers may have been encouraged to step back in ahead of a relatively light week for major macro events.

Tech Earnings and AI-Related Volatility

Fragile Optimism and Upcoming Earnings

Still, it would be too early to say markets are out of the woods - the fragile optimism will be put to the test by more tech earnings this week, including from cloud-computing firm CoreWeave, which has become a poster child for investor concerns about AI profitability amid massive build-out costs and a heavy debt burden.

Other Key Tech Announcements

Applied Materials and Cisco Systems are also due to release earnings this week. Nvidia's launch of a board probe into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a Chinese intelligence effort could add another layer of volatility to the AI trade's shaky recovery attempt.

Macro Events and Broader Market Factors

US CPI and Federal Reserve Expectations

Beyond AI, Tuesday's US CPI report will also be in focus after the jobs report last week blew past estimates and showed resilient growth in the US labour market. That bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to hike rates next month, with markets now pricing in an 80% chance of at least a 25-basis-point increase.

Oil Markets and Geopolitical Developments

Oil markets, meanwhile, are offering some relief, with prices calming after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the conflict continued to make progress.

Key Events to Watch

Economic Data and Auctions

  • German trade data for September
  • Euro zone Sentix index for November
  • French and German debt auctions
Reporting

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • CoreWeave stock plunged ~50% over the past month amid mounting concerns over its heavy debt and costly AI infrastructure build‑out (kiplinger.com).
  • Markets now price roughly an 82%–77% chance of a 25‑basis‑point Fed rate hike at the December 9 FOMC meeting, signalling heightened bets on further tightening (cdes.com).
  • Nvidia’s board has launched an independent probe into reports CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a Chinese intelligence effort involving a suspected spy, adding potential volatility to the AI sector (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent AI-driven market volatility?
The volatility was triggered by a chaotic week of AI-trade unwinding following the Democrats' midterm victory, raising investor concerns about AI profitability and debt.
Which tech companies are releasing earnings this week?
CoreWeave, Applied Materials, and Cisco Systems are all expected to release earnings, which could impact market sentiment.
Why is the US CPI report important for markets this week?
The US CPI report will be closely watched after strong jobs data, as it could influence expectations for a potential Federal Reserve rate hike.
What European economic data should investors watch for?
Investors should monitor German trade data, the Euro zone Sentix index, and French and German debt auctions for market-moving information.

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