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Finance

Logistics group CTP reaches $500 million deal to expand in Vietnam as clients seek China alternative

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Finance logistics Real estate Asia Expansion Supply Chain

CTP Secures $500M Vietnam Deal to Expand Logistics Amid China Plus One Trend

CTP's Strategic Expansion in Vietnam

HANOI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - CTP NV, one of Europe's largest operators of logistics and industrial real estate, said on Monday it had agreed to acquire for $500 million all the assets in Vietnam of South-East Asia Logistics Partners, owned by investment firm Ares Management Corporation.

Rationale Behind the Acquisition

CTP's chief executive Remon Vos said the move followed requests from clients to expand in Asia beyond China as they seek to diversify supply chains.

Key Tenants and Portfolio Expansion

• SLP tenants, whose leases would become part of CTP's portfolio, include logistics and parcel delivery firms J&T Express, Shopee Express and Nippon Express, CTP said

Client Demand and China Plus One Strategy

• "Many of our clients are now seeking expansion beyond China for their production facilities as part of 'China Plus One' strategies to diversify their supply chains. Vietnam is a natural location for this, so it makes strategic sense for us to expand here," Vos said

Details of the Vietnam Assets

• The proposed acquisition comprises seven assets with a leasable area of about 50 hectares (123 acres), plus six development sites with potential for roughly another 58 hectares of leasable area in northern and southern Vietnam, CTP said

• In two of these sites, construction has already started for industrial and logistics space

CTP's Global Presence and Previous Expansions

• CTP owns and operates logistics parks in a dozen European countries, mostly in Central and Eastern Europe, and earlier this year acquired two development sites in Vietnam, in its first expansion outside Europe

Regulatory Approval and Deal Completion

• The deal's completion is subject to regulatory approval and is expected in the coming months, CTP said

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Martin Petty)

Key Takeaways

  • CTP NV signs $500 million deal to acquire all Vietnam assets of Southeast Asia Logistics Partners from Ares Management, expanding its industrial real estate footprint in Asia beyond Europe (slpprop.com)
  • The acquisition includes seven existing assets (~50 ha) and six development sites (~58 ha), with initial construction underway — aligning with growing client demand for diversification from China (“China Plus One”) (ctp.eu)
  • This marks CTP’s first sizeable expansion outside Europe as it builds on earlier 2026 land acquisitions in Hai Phong and Dong Nai, positioning Vietnam as a strategic hub within its global growth strategy (ctp.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring logistics assets in Vietnam?
CTP NV, one of Europe's largest logistics and industrial real estate operators, is acquiring all the assets of South-East Asia Logistics Partners in Vietnam.
What is the value of CTP's Vietnam acquisition?
CTP NV has agreed to acquire the Vietnamese assets for $500 million.
Why is CTP expanding in Vietnam?
CTP is expanding in Vietnam to help clients diversify their supply chains beyond China as part of 'China Plus One' strategies.
What assets are included in the CTP deal?
The deal includes seven existing assets and six development sites with a total potential of roughly 108 hectares of leasable area.
When is the CTP Vietnam acquisition expected to be completed?
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

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