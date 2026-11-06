GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC says no notification from Russia on asset changes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC says no notification from Russia on asset changes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Coca-Cola HBC Says Russia Has Not Notified on Any Changes to Its Assets

Main Developments Regarding Coca-Cola HBC's Russian Operations

Official Statement from Coca-Cola HBC

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bottler Coca-Cola HBC, the bottling partner for Coca-Cola in Central and Eastern Europe and Africa, said on Thursday it had not received any notification from Russia of any changes to its operations in the country.

• It said in a statement it had taken note of recent speculation about its Russian operations. Those operations have been running locally on a self-standing basis since 2022, it added

Speculation and Media Reports

Kommersant Newspaper Claims

• The Russian Kommersant newspaper, citing sources, said earlier on Thursday that Bochkari, a Russian beer and soft drink maker, last month asked President Vladimir Putin to place the assets of Multon Partners LLC and Multon JSC under external management

Ownership Structure

• It said that according to the SPARK corporate database, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola HBC is the parent company for Multon Partners LLC. Shareholders of Multon JSC were not disclosed, it said

Request for Temporary Administration

• Kommersant said Bochkari had asked to be appointed as the temporary administrator and that the proposal had gained "the partial backing" of some deputy prime ministers

Coca-Cola HBC's Business Independence

• Coca-Cola HBC said in its statement that it does not rely on income or capital from its Russian business to fund the group's operations outside Russia or to service its debt

• Coca-Cola HBC bottles and sells Coca-Cola products in 28 markets and is 21% owned by The Coca-Cola Company, according to the bottler's website

Context: Foreign Companies in Russia

• On Thursday, Putin signed a decree to temporarily seize the Russian assets of Japan Tobacco International, making it the latest foreign company to lose control of local operations in a widening crackdown following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Coca‑Cola HBC confirms no government notification of operational changes in Russia; its operations have been locally self‑standing since 2022, and it doesn’t rely on Russian income for global funding (investegate.co.uk)
  • Bochkari, a Russian beverage producer, requested in mid‑October to place Multon and Multon Partners (formerly Coca‑Cola bottler) under external management—a move now under government review and with some deputy prime‑ministerial support (kommersant.ru)
  • Russian authorities have increasingly placed foreign companies' local assets under temporary management—including Japan Tobacco International in November 2026—signaling an ongoing crackdown on foreign asset control (nippon.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Coca-Cola HBC received any notification from Russia about changes to its assets?
No, Coca-Cola HBC stated it has not received any notification from Russia regarding changes to its operations or assets there.
Who owns Multon Partners LLC according to reports?
Multon Partners LLC is reported to be owned by Switzerland-based Coca-Cola HBC.
Does Coca-Cola HBC rely on its Russian business for funding outside Russia?
According to the company, it does not rely on income or capital from its Russian business to fund operations or service debt outside Russia.
What recent action has the Russian government taken regarding foreign company assets?
President Putin recently signed a decree to temporarily seize Russian assets of Japan Tobacco International, part of a wider crackdown post-2022.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil set for sharp weekly drop but Middle East supply concerns provide floor

Oil set for sharp weekly drop but Middle East supply concerns provide floor

Image for Asian hedge fund Aspex suffers 16% loss in October tech rout, source says

Asian hedge fund Aspex suffers 16% loss in October tech rout, source says

Image for Trump-backed World Liberty Financial launches WLFI token buyback program

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial launches WLFI token buyback program

Image for As high oil prices curb demand, fresh signs of glut appear 

As high oil prices curb demand, fresh signs of glut appear 

Image for AI data center firm IREN delays Microsoft AI deliveries, plans $15 billion spending push

AI data center firm IREN delays Microsoft AI deliveries, plans $15 billion spending push

Image for Dollar holds, yen gains as equity rout saps risk appetite ahead of payrolls

Dollar holds, yen gains as equity rout saps risk appetite ahead of payrolls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysts and investors react to AI market rout
Analysts and investors react to AI market rout
Image for Chinese firms' profit margins trail global peers as domestic demand stays weak
Chinese firms' profit margins trail global peers as domestic demand stays weak
Image for Asia stocks crumble after AI rout rocks US markets
Asia stocks crumble after AI rout rocks US markets
Image for Exclusive-AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say
Exclusive-AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say
Image for Britain to make salary disclosure in job ads mandatory
Britain to make salary disclosure in job ads mandatory
Image for Trading Day: A November 5 market bonfire 
Trading Day: A November 5 market bonfire 
Image for Audi may boost size of new US auto plant by $3 billion, add 3,000 jobs
Audi may boost size of new US auto plant by $3 billion, add 3,000 jobs
Image for Airbnb lifts annual revenue growth forecast on resilient global travel demand
Airbnb lifts annual revenue growth forecast on resilient global travel demand
Image for Lyft to expand Waymo robotaxi fleet in Nashville by year-end
Lyft to expand Waymo robotaxi fleet in Nashville by year-end
Image for From cosmetics to drugs to PCs, Walmsley faces fresh outsider test at HP
From cosmetics to drugs to PCs, Walmsley faces fresh outsider test at HP
Image for Morocco pauses tomato exports to African markets amid high prices at home
Morocco pauses tomato exports to African markets amid high prices at home
Image for Spanish supermarket chain DIA exits Argentina with $53.8 million sale
Spanish supermarket chain DIA exits Argentina with $53.8 million sale
View All Finance Posts