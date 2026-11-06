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ING puts $500 million of data center loans up for sale, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ING puts $500 million of data center loans up for sale, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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ING Lists $500 Million Data Center Loan Portfolio for Sale, Cites Bloomberg

Overview of ING's Data Center Loan Portfolio Sale

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ING is putting up for sale about $500 million portfolio of data center loans all at once, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key Loans Included in the Portfolio

This includes a $25 million loan tied to a large New Mexico data center that forms part of the Stargate artificial intelligence infrastructure venture backed by OpenAI, SoftBank Group and Oracle, the report said.

Bidding Process and Timeline

The bank is taking bids for a dozen loans through a so-called bids-wanted-in-competition process, according to the report.

Verification and Response

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ING did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Market Context and Impact

This comes after a broader selloff that hit chipmakers and so-called neocloud companies, particularly hard as Democrats' sweeping victory in the US midterms fanned fears of tougher regulation of the technology.

Other Companies and Debt Included

The portfolio also includes debt linked to data center operators such as Vantage Data Centers and CyrusOne, Bloomberg said, adding that the bids are due on November 19 for at least $10 million in size.

Stock Market Repercussions

The selloff ​evaporated $3 trillion in stock market value from S&P 500 companies. Data center operators Applied Digital, Cipher Digital and IREN tumbled more than 14% each.

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • ING is disposing of a large data‑center loan portfolio (~$500 million), signaling stress in AI‑infrastructure credit markets amid post‑midterms uncertainty (startupfortune.com).
  • The package includes exposure to major operators like Vantage Data Centers and CyrusOne, plus a $25 million portion linked to the Stargate AI venture, underscoring high‑profile risks (startupfortune.com).
  • Bids close November 19, with individual loans requiring at least $10 million, reflecting a rare standalone sale of data‑center debt during a period of rising investor caution (startupfortune.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ING selling according to the report?
ING is putting up for sale a portfolio of about $500 million in data center loans.
Which major companies are linked to the data center loans?
Companies linked include OpenAI, SoftBank Group, Oracle, Vantage Data Centers, and CyrusOne.
What process is ING using to sell these loans?
ING is using a bids-wanted-in-competition process to take bids for a dozen loans.
When are the bids for the ING loans due?
Bids are due on November 19 for at least $10 million in size.
What recent market events influenced ING’s decision?
A broader selloff hit chipmakers and neocloud companies, affecting valuations.

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