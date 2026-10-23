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China's Baidu tests robotaxi on London streets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Baidu tests robotaxi on London streets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Baidu and Freenow Unveil Apollo Go Robotaxi on London Streets

Launch of Apollo Go Robotaxi and the Future of Autonomous Vehicles in London

By Marissa Davison

Introduction of Apollo Go Robotaxi

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - US-based Lyft unit Freenow and Baidu's Apollo Go unveiled the Chinese company's RT6 autonomous vehicle in London on Thursday and said they hope to launch a driverless robotaxi service in the city in 2027.

The two companies began testing vehicles in London with safety drivers in the summer and hope to have fully driverless vehicles in the city next year, aiming for a commercial launch in 2027.

Strategic Partnerships and Regulatory Landscape

Lyft and Baidu Collaboration

The partnership between San Francisco-based ride-hailing firm Lyft and China's Baidu in London comes as the US Senate is working to pass a permanent ban on Chinese cars in the United States, pushing more companies to focus on Europe.

Competitive Environment in London

Competition between robotaxi developers in London is heating up. UK self-driving vehicle startup Wayve and Lyft rival Uber launched a robotaxi service in London in September, initially with a human safety driver behind the wheel.

US robotaxi company Waymo, a unit of Google parent Alphabet, aims to launch a fully driverless ride-hailing service in London by the end of this year.

Challenges and Opportunities on London Streets

Testing Conditions in London

LONDON STREETS OFFER CHALLENGING TEST

Freenow UK general manager Danny O'Gorman said London was a particularly good testing ground, with lots of speed bumps, narrow streets and many roads limited to 20 miles per hour.

Learning and Adapting to Local Roads

"So the car is going through the phase of learning the rules of the road much like you would do if you're trying to pass your own driving test," O'Gorman told Reuters during a demonstration ride.

Regulatory Collaboration and Public Perception

O'Gorman said the company was working closely with Transport for London and expected regulatory guidelines in the coming week. He recognised new technology "can sometimes be scary" but most Londoners were excited about the prospect

Impact on Traditional Taxi Services

He said robotaxis were not trying to replace London's famous black cabs. The firm is talking about "tens of vehicles in the next year or two" as it tests the market.

"In terms of the taxi in London, the iconic black cab, this is not a replacement for that service," he said. "Black cabs are a fundamental part of London."

(Reporting by Marissa Davison; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Baidu and Freenow started RT6 autonomous vehicle testing in London in July 2026, targeting a driverless launch in 2027 (free-now.com)
  • London’s robotaxi race is accelerating: Uber and Wayve launched supervised autonomous rides in September 2026, while Waymo is aiming for fully driverless service by late 2026 (investor.uber.com)
  • London’s complex roads make it an ideal but challenging testing ground; regulators including TfL are issuing licences and guidance ahead of full autonomy rollouts (free-now.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Baidu's robotaxi service launch commercially in London?
Baidu and Freenow aim to launch a commercial driverless robotaxi service in London in 2027.
Who is Baidu partnering with for its London robotaxi tests?
Baidu is partnering with Lyft’s Freenow unit to test and launch robotaxi services in London.
Are the robotaxis currently fully driverless in London?
Currently, the robotaxis are being tested with safety drivers and aim to be fully driverless next year.
Is Baidu’s robotaxi service intended to replace London’s traditional black cabs?
No, Baidu and Freenow's robotaxi service is not intended to replace London’s iconic black cabs.
What makes London a suitable testing ground for autonomous vehicles?
London's challenging roads, speed bumps, and strict speed limits provide a tough environment for testing autonomous vehicle technology.

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