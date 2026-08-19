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Hormuz traffic slows as uncertainty over waterway persists - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hormuz traffic slows as uncertainty over waterway persists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Hormuz Strait Shipping Slows as Uncertainty Over Waterway Blockade Continues

Current Status and Impact on Global Shipping

Shipping Traffic Trends in the Strait of Hormuz

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed, data showed on Wednesday, as most shipowners avoided the key waterway because of a lack of clear signalling on its reopening from a blockade during the Iran war.

Six commodity vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, Kpler data showed by 0258 GMT, down from nine a day earlier and below the 10-day daily average of 11.

Details of Vessel Movements

Inbound traffic included an empty very large crude carrier that followed the Omani side of the strait, as well as two tankers, one of medium-range and the other intermediate, the data showed.

Two medium-range fuel tankers and a post-Panamax vessel exited the strait.

Political Statements and Contradictions

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said no talks were taking place with Iran and insisted the Strait of Hormuz was open, contradicting Iran's assertion that it remained shut to shipping.

Significance of the Waterway

The waterway handled a fifth of the world's shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas before the war.

Impact on Oil Shipments and Chinese Shipping Giants

As security concerns curb oil shipments to the world's largest importer, two Chinese shipping giants that used to carry half its imports of Middle Eastern oil before the war have kept their tankers out of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb since late July, say tanker tracker Vortexa and a ship broker.

Bab el-Mandeb Strait Developments

At the Bab el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea, where Yemeni Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20, Kpler data showed 30 weekend transits by commodity vessels, up from 19 in the prior week.

Saudi Oil Shipments

There were no tracked Saudi oil shipments.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to six on August 18, down from nine a day earlier and significantly below the 10‑day average of eleven, per Kpler data.
  • Geopolitical uncertainty—highlighted by Trump’s assertion that the strait is open despite Iran’s contrary stance—continues to deter shipowners from using the waterway.
  • The Bab al‑Mandeb Strait saw weekend commodity vessel transits rise slightly, while Houthi‑declared blockades and regional instability weigh heavily on flows through both critical chokepoints.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has shipping traffic slowed through the Strait of Hormuz?
Traffic slowed due to a lack of clear information on when the waterway would reopen after being blockaded during the Iran war.
How many commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday?
Six commodity vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, down from nine the previous day.
What effects has the Strait of Hormuz blockade had on global oil shipments?
The blockade has reduced oil shipments through one of the world's most critical energy routes, impacting countries like China and Saudi Arabia.
What is the status of the Bab el-Mandeb strait?
The Bab el-Mandeb strait saw 30 vessel transits over the weekend, up from 19 in the prior week, with no tracked Saudi oil shipments.
Are shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz currently open?
U.S. and Iranian officials gave conflicting statements; uncertainty remains over the waterway's status.

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