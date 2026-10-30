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Germany's Merz to relay Asian partners' protectionism concerns to Brussels - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz to relay Asian partners' protectionism concerns to Brussels

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Germany's Merz to Relay Asian Partners' EU Protectionism Concerns to Brussels

Merz Addresses Fears of EU Protectionism During Asia Tour

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday he would relay to Brussels concerns voiced by key Asian trading partners that the EU's "Made in Europe" initiatives risk becoming a new form of protectionism.

Concerns from Asian Partners

"There is a fear that we might be facing a new wave of European protectionism — that we are closing ourselves off from other nations," said Merz in South Korea, the last stop on a week-long trip that also took him to Japan and Singapore.

Industrial Accelerator Act and Its Implications

Merz said he had heard similar concerns at all three stops about the EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, which is intended to strengthen the bloc's industrial base by encouraging more manufacturing and sourcing within Europe.

The proposal is part of broader EU efforts to help local industries compete with overseas rivals that do not face Europe's stringent regulations and higher energy costs, while also reducing reliance on China.

Potential Trade Barriers and International Response

However, the plans have fuelled concerns among non-European countries about the potential emergence of new trade barriers.

EU governments and the European Parliament must still agree on a final text, with approval expected next year.

Merz's Commitment to Open Trade

"I take these concerns very seriously. I will carry them back not just to Berlin, but also to Brussels, and I will certainly raise the fact that these concerns were expressed to me quite forcefully here," Merz said.

He added German and European products could succeed in Asian markets only if the bloc remained open to trade.

Promoting International Cooperation

The chancellor used the trip to promote closer cooperation among "like-minded" middle powers as a counterweight to the trade and economic policies of the US and China.

Shifting Global Policies

"The fact remains that the United States is shifting its foreign policy, its foreign economic policy, and redefining its interests. As they do so, we must do the same," he said.

Security and Defence Policy

The same applied to defence policy, Merz added, as he seeks to deepen security cooperation with regional partners.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke. Writing by Miranda Murray. Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz heard repeated skepticism in Asia that the EU’s “Made in Europe” push and Industrial Accelerator Act may be viewed as protectionist and warned it risks closing off trade—relaying these concerns to Berlin and Brussels.
  • South Korea’s President Lee appealed for South Korea to be treated comparably under the EU’s Industrial Accelerator Act to avoid discrimination in industrial cooperation.
  • Throughout his Asia trip, Merz pursued deeper alliances with ‘like‑minded’ middle powers, emphasizing free trade and rule‑based multilateralism as counterweights to shifts in US economic policy and China’s state‑backed industrial strategies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did Asian partners raise about the EU's 'Made in Europe' initiatives?
Asian partners voiced fears that the EU's 'Made in Europe' initiatives could become a new form of protectionism, potentially creating new trade barriers.
What is the EU's Industrial Accelerator Act?
The Industrial Accelerator Act is a proposed EU law designed to strengthen local industry by favoring manufacturing and sourcing within Europe.
How will Germany address Asian trade partners' concerns?
Chancellor Merz stated he will relay these concerns to both Berlin and Brussels and advocate for maintaining openness to trade while considering partner feedback.
What broader moves is the EU making in trade and industry policy?
The EU is seeking to help local industries compete against overseas rivals and reduce reliance on China through new industrial policies.
How does this affect relations between Europe and Asia?
The concerns highlight the importance of open trade and the need for closer cooperation between Europe and Asian economies to counterbalance policies from the US and China.

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