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Finance

German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Finance Labour Market Germany Economy

German Unemployment Rises Less Than Expected in October as Jobless Rate Holds

October Unemployment Figures and Labour Market Overview

Monthly Unemployment Changes

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The number of people out of work in Germany rose slightly less than expected in October, labour office figures showed on Friday, as the autumn revival in the labour market remained subdued.

Seasonally Adjusted Data

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure rose by 4,000 to 3.016 million, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 5,000.

Unemployment Rate Stability

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained stable at 6.4%.

Unadjusted Unemployment Figures

The unadjusted total fell by 40,000 to 2.955 million, from 2.994 million in September. It was the second consecutive month below the 3 million mark.

Labour Office Commentary and Job Openings

Labour Office Statement

“The economic conditions are still not sufficient for an improvement in the labour market,” labour office head Andrea Nahles said. 

Job Openings Data

In total, 654,000 job openings were registered with the labour office in October, 31,000 more than a year ago.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Holger HansenWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • October’s rise in jobless claims was less pronounced than expected, signalling still‑sluggish labour demand.
  • Unadjusted unemployment remained under 3 million for the second month in a row, reflecting moderate seasonal labour absorption.
  • Job vacancies increased compared to last year, but the BA signalled that economic momentum isn’t yet translating into hiring.
  • Labour‑market indicators and leading sentiment indexes suggest continued inertia in near‑term employment growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German unemployment rise in October?
Unemployment in Germany rose by 4,000 in October to reach 3.016 million in seasonally adjusted terms.
What was the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Germany for October?
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Germany for October remained stable at 6.4%.
How did the actual rise in unemployment compare to analyst expectations?
Analysts expected German unemployment to rise by 5,000, but the actual increase was 4,000, slightly less than predicted.
How many job openings were registered with the German labour office in October?
A total of 654,000 job openings were registered with the German labour office in October, 31,000 more than a year ago.
Did the unadjusted total of unemployed people in Germany increase or decrease in October?
The unadjusted total of unemployed people in Germany fell by 40,000 to 2.955 million in October.

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