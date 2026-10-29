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Samsung posts record profit in Q3 on AI chip boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Samsung posts record profit in Q3 on AI chip boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Samsung Reports All-Time High Q3 Profit Fueled by AI Chip Boom

Record-Breaking Earnings and Market Impact

Q3 Financial Performance

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its operating profit rose nearly ninefold to a record high in the third quarter, driven by robust demand for AI chips, and flagged it expected the chip shortage to deepen next year.

Comparison with Competitors

The world's top memory chipmaker echoed its cross-town rival SK Hynix, which reported strong earnings on Wednesday and an upbeat outlook, helping to ease market concerns that AI-driven chip earnings could lose momentum.

AI Infrastructure and Future Outlook

"In 2027, the (memory) business expects AI infrastructure capital expenditure to reach a historic level as the AI ecosystem expands," it said in a statement. "Increasing AI-driven demand will far exceed the industry supply in comparison with 2026."

Division Performance and Market Concerns

Samsung reported operating profit of 107.4 trillion won ($80.04 billion) for the July-to-September period, in line with its estimate and up from 12.2 trillion won a year earlier.

Its semiconductor division posted a 15-fold jump in the third quarter from a year earlier to 106.5 trillion won, accounting for almost all of the group's total profit.

Risks and Challenges

While demand for AI chips is expected to remain resilient, concerns about financing for AI infrastructure and rising competition from China have weighed on chip stocks in recent months.

Dividends and Stock Market Reaction

Samsung said it would pay 30 trillion won in dividends for the third quarter ended in September, or 4,601 won per share, which was in line with expectations.

Shares in Samsung fell 4.6% in early trade, while SK Hynix rose 0.7%.

($1 = 1,341.7500 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit soared from ₩12.2 trillion a year earlier to ₩107.4 trillion ($80 billion) in Q3—Samsung’s highest-ever quarterly profit. (investing.com)
  • The semiconductor division alone posted ₩106.5 trillion, nearly all of the group’s profit, underscoring the dominance of AI-driven chip demand. (investing.com)
  • Samsung warned of a deepening memory chip supply shortage in 2027, echoing SK Hynix’s optimistic outlook on AI infrastructure investment. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Samsung's record profit in Q3?
Samsung's record Q3 profit was driven by robust demand for AI chips, leading to a near ninefold increase in operating profit.
How much did Samsung's semiconductor division contribute to Q3 profit?
The semiconductor division posted a 15-fold jump in profit, contributing almost all of Samsung's total Q3 profit.
What is Samsung's outlook for the AI chip industry?
Samsung expects AI-driven demand for memory chips to far exceed supply by 2027 as the AI ecosystem expands.
How much dividend did Samsung declare for Q3?
Samsung declared a 30 trillion won dividend for Q3 2023, amounting to 4,601 won per share.
What challenges are facing the AI chip market?
Concerns include financing for AI infrastructure and rising competition from China, which have recently affected chip stock prices.

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