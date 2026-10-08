GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Why EV sales are lukewarm in America, but hot in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Why EV sales are lukewarm in America, but hot in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles policy

Why Electric Vehicle Sales Are Booming in Europe, But Not in America

Comparing Electric Vehicle Markets in Europe and the US

By Kalea Hall

Oct 8 (Reuters) - US car shoppers have been slow to warm back up to electric vehicles since a key federal subsidy expired a year ago, despite persistently high gas prices, while Europeans have flocked to the cars. 

EV Sales Trends and Market Share

EV sales in the US are down 30.7% this year through September, according to research firm Motor Intelligence, accounting for just 6% of overall sales. That's less than the 8.5% at this time a year ago, when buyers rushed to beat the expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit.

In Europe, however, buyers have flocked to electrics for relief from higher fuel prices stemming from the war in Iran. EVs accounted for 23.2% of the European auto market this year through September, up from 17.7% a year earlier, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Key Policy Differences Shaping the Market

The divergence in the two markets is due in part to key policy differences between the two regions. In Europe, automakers continue to roll out electric models to meet stringent tailpipe-emissions regulations, and Chinese automakers have stormed the European market with a slew of imported EVs.

In the US, the Trump administration worked with Congress to eliminate support for EVs, and watered down fuel-efficiency regulations. High tariffs and a ban on Chinese-made vehicle software have effectively blocked Chinese car brands. 

Model Availability and Pricing

Meanwhile, there were more than 150 EVs on sale in Europe during the first half of 2026, up from about 100 models in 2024, according to Transport & Environment, a Brussels-based environmental advocacy group. Many are priced below 25,000 euros ($27,995), and many countries offer tax breaks to lower consumers’ out-of-pocket costs.

US Buyers Shift Preferences

Hybrids and Used EVs Gain Popularity

US BUYERS GO FOR HYBRIDS, USED EVS

Since the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit a year ago, many US automakers have discontinued electric models or scrapped plans for new entries. Some have done away with cheap leases that helped fuel demand.

Buyers instead are seeking hybrids and used EVs, car dealers and analysts say. Hybrid sales jumped 23% through the first three quarters from the year-earlier period, accounting for 15.6% of total sales over that stretch.

Automaker Strategies and Consumer Concerns

“There's still demand out there [for EVs], but the energy and the masses are definitely running to hybrid technology,” said Thad Szott, a Detroit-area dealer with Ford, Stellantis and Toyota.

Some automakers are adding hybrids to their showrooms. Nissan, for example, moved up the launch of a new hybrid system on its popular Rogue SUV by several months.

Hybrids are “a safer choice” for consumers worried about driving range, said Tiago Castro, Nissan’s senior vice president of US marketing and sales.  “When we had the government incentive” for EVs, he said, “it was a different story.”

Used EV Market Dynamics

The market for used EVs is bustling, though, a sign that less affluent buyers are seeking relief from high fuel prices. Sales of used electric cars rose 19% through September from the year-earlier period, according to research site CarGurus.

Performance of EV-Only Brands vs. Legacy Carmakers

Tesla and Rivian Outperform Traditional Automakers

TESLA, RIVIAN EVS FARE BETTER THAN LEGACY CARMAKERS

EV-only brands have fared better than traditional automakers' EV sales. Tesla’s US sales fell only 14% in the first three quarters, a milder decline than the broader electric vehicle market, according to an estimate from Motor Intelligence. Rivian’s US sales rose 29%, helped by the release of a new SUV, the R2. 

By contrast, Ford's EV sales are down 68% this year through September, while crosstown rival General Motors saw a 43% drop in EV sales.

Automaker Responses and Future Outlook

Honda has opted to end production of its EVs after this year, while planning to expand hybrid sales. “Once they scaled back the $7,500, it became obvious” that EV market share would decline, said Lance Woelfer, vice president of US auto sales at Honda. 

However, South Korean automaker Hyundai has seen some recovery in EV sales since gas prices began rising in late winter, and dealers are asking for them, said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

“We're not giving up on EVs by any stretch of the imagination,” Parker said.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

(1 euro = $1.1197)

(Reporting by Kalea Hall in Detroit and Nick Carey in London; Editing by Mike Colias and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • US EV sales down ~29–30% year‑to‑date through September, BEV market share around 6%—a decline from circa 8–8.5% last year (nada.org)
  • Hybrid sales in the US are booming, up over 22%, capturing about 15.6% of new vehicle sales, as consumers shift to more affordable electrification (nada.org)
  • In Europe, EV share has climbed to roughly 23.2% YTD through September, with rapid growth powered by emissions regulation, expanded EV lineup ( >150 models), attractive pricing, subsidies, and rising Chinese brand presence (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have EV sales declined in the US in 2024?
EV sales dropped after the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit, making electric vehicles less affordable for US buyers.
What factors are driving higher EV sales in Europe?
Stringent emissions regulations, more affordable models, and government incentives are boosting EV sales in Europe.
Why are US consumers choosing hybrids or used EVs over new electric cars?
Many US buyers prefer hybrids for their mileage range and used EVs for affordability due to fewer incentives for new EVs.
How have Chinese automakers influenced Europe's EV market?
Chinese automakers have increased their presence, offering more affordable EVs and expanding model choices in the European market.
Which EV brands performed best in the US market?
EV-only brands like Tesla and Rivian outperformed traditional automakers, with Rivian even growing sales due to new models.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Canadian writer Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian writer Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Image for UK 10-year borrowing costs rise to 19-year high after oil prices jump

UK 10-year borrowing costs rise to 19-year high after oil prices jump

Image for EV maker Polestar logs slightly higher quarterly sales as US ban looms

EV maker Polestar logs slightly higher quarterly sales as US ban looms

Image for German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027

German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027

Image for PepsiCo to cut costs as weak N.America business hurts core profit forecast

PepsiCo to cut costs as weak N.America business hurts core profit forecast

Image for Exclusive-Britain's BBC, Channel 4 discuss broader tie-up to cut costs, sources say

Exclusive-Britain's BBC, Channel 4 discuss broader tie-up to cut costs, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for France's Credit Agricole to expand in Germany with retail business
France's Credit Agricole to expand in Germany with retail business
Image for Italy launches EU-backed probe into Microsoft-owned gaming companies
Italy launches EU-backed probe into Microsoft-owned gaming companies
Image for Russia says reports of second case linked to Siberian plague lab are false
Russia says reports of second case linked to Siberian plague lab are false
Image for South Korean banks were likely hacked by a China-based actor with an AI agent, CrowdStrike says
South Korean banks were likely hacked by a China-based actor with an AI agent, CrowdStrike says
Image for Morocco aerospace exports could rise to $5 billion, industry group says
Morocco aerospace exports could rise to $5 billion, industry group says
Image for Oil jumps as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks
Oil jumps as Middle East supply concerns persist amid shipping attacks
Image for UK watchdog proposes 90-day redemption notice period for illiquid assets
UK watchdog proposes 90-day redemption notice period for illiquid assets
Image for Italy open to more oil stock releases if European countries meet pledges
Italy open to more oil stock releases if European countries meet pledges
Image for UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'
UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'
Image for Slovakia to approve Tesla's self-driving tech
Slovakia to approve Tesla's self-driving tech
Image for UK's ASOS says cyber hack accessed customers' personal data
UK's ASOS says cyber hack accessed customers' personal data
Image for Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts record profit as Western sales overtake China
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts record profit as Western sales overtake China
View All Finance Posts